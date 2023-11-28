Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Napoli de la Champions League 2023-24: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

Los Blancos no contarán para el partido con Luka Modric por lesión.

Continúa la temporada 2023-2024 de la Champions League para el Real Madrid Club de Futbol. El cuadro merengue recibe al Napoli en la Jornada 5 del certamen de la UEFA.

Modric y Vinicius, no disponibles; Kepa sigue siendo baja

Los merengues aún siguen dolidos por el hospital que se ha convertido su equipo, por las constantes lesiones que los han afectado, en las que se mantiene el guardameta Kepa.

A Kepa se le ha sumado Luka Modric, pues presenta molestias en los isquiotibiales y Carlo Ancelotti decidió prescindir de él en la convocatoria presentada este martes

Además de Kepa y Modric, Real Madrid seguirá sin contar con Courtois, Militao, Tchouameni y Vinicius Jr, bajas ya conocidas que han golpeado al interior del vestidor blanco.

ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI

Alineación probable del Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo y Joselu.

Alineación probable del Napoli: Gollini, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan , Juan Jesus, Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski, Politano, Osimehn y Kvaratskhelia

CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS NAPOLI

PARTIDO

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

FECHA

Miércoles, 29 de noviembre de 2023

ESTADIO

Santiago Bernabeu

HORA

21:00

LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI

 LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI

REAL MADRID

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

Modric

Vinicius

Militao

Courtois

Camavinga

Tchouameni

Kepa

Guler

NAPOLI

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI

ZONA CANAL HORARIO
EspañaM+ Liga de Campeones (M60 0114)

M+ Liga de Campeones 4 (M180 0276)

LaLiga TV Bar

21:00

Sudamérica

Star+
ESPN

ARG: 17:00
COL: 15:00

México

HBO MAX

14:00

