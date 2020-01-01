Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Eibar de LaLiga: Once probable, convocatorias y suplentes
Se termina la espera . El fútbol regresa a Madrid, y lo hace de una forma diferente. El Real Madrid se ve las caras con el Eibar ante un estadio vacío, el Alfredo Di Stéfano. Mientras el Santiago Bernabéu sigue en obras, el cuadro blanco disputará sus encuentros ligueros donde normalmente juega el filial, y lo quiere hacer de la mejor forma posible, recuperando el liderato en el torneo de la regularidad.
SIGUE EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR AQUÍ
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR
|PARTIDO
|Real Madrid vs Eibar
|FECHA
|Domingo, 14 de junio
|ESTADIO
|Alfredo di Stéfano, Madrid
|HORARIO
|19:30
ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Hazard y Benzema.
Eibar: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Pedro León, Diop, Cistófolo, Orellana; Enrich y Charles.
BANQUILLOS
Real Madrid:
Eibar:
LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DE REAL MADRID Y EIBAR
|
REAL MADRID
|
EIBAR
HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|España
|
Movistar LaLiga (M46 O110)
|19:30
|Sudamérica
|DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|14:30 de ARG, 13:30 de CHI; 12:30 de COL
|México
|SKY Sports (504-546)
|12:30
ÚLTIMOS PARTIDOS Y PRÓXIMOS COMPROMISOS DEL REAL MADRID
Últimos partidos del Real Madrid
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|Real Madrid 2-0 FC Barcelona
|LaLiga
|01/03/2020
|Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|08/03/2020
Próximos partidos del Real Madrid
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|HORARIO
|Real Madrid vs Valencia
|LaLiga
|18/06/2020
|22:00
|Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|21/06/2020
|22:00