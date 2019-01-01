How to watch Liverpool games LIVE in Spain: streaming via DAZN

The Reds pushed Manchester City right to the final game of the season last term and will be determined to go one step further this time around.

return to the Premier League in 2019-20 as European champions and will be on a mission to claim the English crown after narrowly missing out last season.

Since the season 2019-2020, DAZN will be the only reference for Premier League in Spain. It means that no other media has the rights of it.

DAZN will stream live the most important games of every matchday, while some of them will be available on platform but won't be live.

How to watch DAZN? Very easy: just go their official website, create your user, login and that's it! How much is it? DAZN cost 9,99 euros a month or 99,99 a year.

The Reds get their campaign under way in front of their own fans with a Friday evening encounter against recently promoted at Anfield to raise the curtain for the league.

They head to Old Trafford on October 19 for their first derby of the season against , with a re-run of the final against to come the week after. Klopp's side lock horns with Pep Guardiola's at Anfield on November 9.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place at Anfield on December 4, with hosting the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14, 2020.

Liverpool's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

