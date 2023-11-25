Guía TV: dónde ver todos los partidos de fútbol en directo, canal y streaming

Goal te invita en este artículo a repasar la programación completa de todo el fútbol en vivo por TV y streaming, con partidos de fútbol en TV de hoy, deesta noche y de los próximos días.
SÁBADO 25 DE NOVIEMBRE
- 13.30 horas Manchester City-Liverpool (Premier League) - DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar
- 14.00 horas Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona (LaLiga EA Sports) - DAZN LaLiga
- 15.00 Salernitana-Lazio (Serie A) - M+ Liga de Campeones 2 (M62 O118)
- 16.00 Newcastle-Chelsea (Premier League) - DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar
- 16:15 Racing Santander-Villarreal B (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M3
- 16:15 Burgos CF-FC Andorra (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion 2, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
- 16.15 Valencia-Celta (LaLiga EA Sports) - M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar
- 18.30 Brentford-Arsenal (Premier League) - DAZN, DAZN 1 Bar
- 18:30 Albacete-Zaragoza (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+, LaLiga TV M2
- 18.30 Eintracht Frankfurt-Stuttgart (Bundesliga) - M+ # Vamos Bar 3 (306), M+ Liga de Campeones 2 (M61 O116)
- 18.30 Getafe-Almería (LaLiga EA Sports) - DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar
- 20.45 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A) - M+ # Vamos Bar 2 (305), M+ Liga de Campeones (M60 O114)
- 21:00 Atlético Madrid-Mallorca (LaLiga EA Sports) - M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar
- 21:00 Eibar-Levante (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
DOMINGO 26 DE NOVIEMBRE
- 12.00 Atlético de Madrid-Granada (Liga F) - DAZN, GOL PLAY
- 13:00 Niza-Toulouse (Liga 1) - Eurosport Player
- 14:00 Leganés-Racing Ferrol (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
- 14.00 Villarreal-Osasuna (LaLiga EA Sports) - M+ LaLiga TV (M54 O110), LaLiga TV Bar
- 14:00 Real Madrid femenino-Sporting Huelva femenino (Liga F) - DAZN
- 15.00 Tottenham-Aston Villa (Premier League) - DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar
- 16.15 Real Sociedad-Sevilla (LaLiga EA Sports) - DAZN LaLiga (M55 O113), DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar
- 16:15 Elche-Amorebieta (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion 2, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
- 16:15 Mirandés-Oviedo (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion 2, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M3
- 17.30 Everton-Manchester United (Premier League) - DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar
18:00 Athletic femenino-Barcelona femenino (Liga F) - DAZN
- 18.00 Roma-Udinese (Serie A) - M+ #Vamos Bar 2 (305), M+ Liga de Campeones (M60 O114)
- 18.30 Cádiz-Real Madrid (LaLiga EA Sports) - M+ LaLiga TV, M+LaLiga TV 2, M+ LaLiga TV UHD, LaLiga TV Bar
- 18:30 Tenerife-Cartagena (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
- 20.45 Juventus-Inter (Serie A) - Movistar Plus+ 2, M+ #Vamos Bar 2, M+ Liga de Campeones
- 20.45 Lyon-Lille (Liga 1) - DAZN, DAZN 2, Eurosport Player
- 21.00 Betis-Las Palmas (LaLiga EA Sports) - DAZN LaLiga, DAZN y LaLiga TV Bar
- 21:00 Espanyol-Alcorcón (LaLiga Hypermotion) - LALIGA TV Hypermotion, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2
- 22.00 River Plate-Instituto (Campeonato Argentino) - Fanatiz, AFA Play
