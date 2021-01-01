Real Madrid v Athletic Club

EN VIVO ONLINE: dónde ver Real Madrid vs Athletic por internet en streaming y canal de TV

Carvajal y Williams, Real Madrid vs. Athletic
En Goal, cada una de las opciones por país para ver la segunda semi de la Supercopa.

Para encontrar al rival del Barcelona, que 24 horas atrás se hizo fuerte en los penales contra la Real, el Real Madrid y el Athletic Club se encuentran en Málaga con hambre de final de Supercopa. Mientras los Merengues suman 11 títulos, dos menos que el Barça, el segundo y más reciente corona de los Leones se produjo en el 2016. En Goal, todas las opciones para seguirlo en TV y por streaming.

CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES

PARTIDO Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
FECHA Jueves 14 de enero
ESTADIO La Rosaleda

HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV Y ONLINE

MÉXICO 14:00 TV Sky Sports Streaming Blue to Go
ARGENTINA 17:00 TV DirecTV Sports Streaming DirecTV Play
COLOMBIA 15:00 TV DirecTV Sports Streaming DirecTV Play
CHILE 17:00 TV DirecTV Sports (610 SD y 1610 HD) Streaming DirecTV Play
ESPAÑA

21:00 TV #Vamos (8 y 45)
M. Supercopa (Orange) (126)
Movistar Lite
#Vamos Bar (60) Streaming Movistar+

