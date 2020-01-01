EN VIVO ONLINE: cómo ver Tottenham vs. Manchester City por la Premier League por Internet y en streaming
La novena fecha de la Premier League trae un partido entre dos grandes que no suele decepcionar. El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola visita al Tottenham de José Mourinho, con fuerte presencia sudamericana.
Premier League 2020/21: fechas, equipos y partidos
Los Ciudadanos vienen con cierta irregularidad tras ceder algunos empates, el más reciente ante Liverpool. Por parte de los Spurs, están en buen momento gracias a sus tres victorias en línea por el campeonato.
En Goal, todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la programación de este encuentro:
¡SIGUE EN DIRECTO: TOTTENHAM - MAN. CITY!
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL TOTTENHAM - MANCHESTER CITY
|PARTIDO
|Tottenham vs. Manchester City
|FECHA
|Sábado 21 de noviembre
|ESTADIO
|Tottenham Hotspur, Londres
|HORARIO
|14:30 en Argentina y Chile, 11:30 en México, 12:30 en Colombia, 18:30 en España
LAS PROBABLES FORMACIONES
Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier; Aurier, Gedson Fernandes, Sissoko, Ndombelé, Reguilón; Lamela, Kane.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Días, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gabriel Jesús.
HORA DEL TOTTENHAM - MANCHESTER CITY Y DÓNDE VERLO POR TV Y ONLINE
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|España
|
DAZN
|18:30
|Argentina y Chile
|
ESPN 2
|14:30
|Colombia
|
ESPN 2
|12:30
|
México
|SKY Sports
|11:30