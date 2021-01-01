Manchester City

El Manchester City confirma el positivo de Eric García

Redacción Goal España
El central, pretendido por el Barça, se encuentra en aislamiento junto a otro miembro del 'staff' del cuadro de Guardiola.

Eric García, objetivo del FC Barcelona, ha dado positivo por coronavirus. Así lo ha confirmado el Manchester City a través de sus redes sociales. Además del central, un miembro del 'staff' también ha dado positivo por COVID-19. 

El comunicado del Manchester City 

El Manchester City puede confirmar que Eric García y un miembro del 'staff' han dado positivo por COVID-19. Ambos tendrán que estar en un período de autoaislamiento de acuerdo con el protocolo con el Gobierno y la Premier League. 

