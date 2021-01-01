El Manchester City confirma el positivo de Eric García
Eric García, objetivo del FC Barcelona, ha dado positivo por coronavirus. Así lo ha confirmado el Manchester City a través de sus redes sociales. Además del central, un miembro del 'staff' también ha dado positivo por COVID-19.
El comunicado del Manchester City
El Manchester City puede confirmar que Eric García y un miembro del 'staff' han dado positivo por COVID-19. Ambos tendrán que estar en un período de autoaislamiento de acuerdo con el protocolo con el Gobierno y la Premier League.
NEWS | Manchester City can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 3, 2021
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/4UiymweyBw