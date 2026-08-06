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Cómo conseguir entradas del Tottenham Hotspur para 2026-27: próximos partidos, precios de las entradas e información sobre los abonos de temporada

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No te pierdas al Tottenham Hotspur en directo esta temporada

El Tottenham afronta la temporada 2026/27 bajo la dirección de Roberto De Zerbi, que llevó al club a la permanencia la pasada campaña tras una dramática etapa con tres entrenadores distintos. Sin fútbol europeo este curso, el foco está puesto de lleno en la Premier League. GOAL tiene todo lo que necesitas para conseguir entradas para el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL tiene todo lo que necesitas para conseguir entradas para el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Lista completa de partidos del Tottenham Hotspur en la Premier League 2026/27

Fecha y horaPartidoEstadioCompeticiónEntradas
sáb. 22 ago. 2026, 17:30Brentford vs Tottenham HotspurGtech Community Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 29 ago. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 5 sept. 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham HotspurThe City Ground (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 12 sept. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs EvertonTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 19 sept. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston VillaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 10 oct. 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs Tottenham HotspurOld Trafford (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 17 oct. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 24 oct. 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Tottenham HotspurStamford Bridge (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 31 oct. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 7 nov. 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Tottenham HotspurElland Road (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 21 nov. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich TownTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 28 nov. 2026, 15:00Sunderland vs Tottenham HotspurStadium of Light (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
mié. 2 dic. 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs FulhamTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 5 dic. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (derbi del norte de Londres)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 12 dic. 2026, 15:00Hull City vs Tottenham HotspurMKM Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 19 dic. 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurAnfield (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 26 dic. 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BournemouthTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
mié. 30 dic. 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 2 ene. 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
mié. 6 ene. 2027, 20:00Fulham vs Tottenham HotspurCraven Cottage (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 16 ene. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 23 ene. 2027, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Tottenham HotspurSelhurst Park (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 30 ene. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs SunderlandTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 6 feb. 2027, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Tottenham HotspurPortman Road (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
mié. 10 feb. 2027, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 20 feb. 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham HotspurAmerican Express Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 27 feb. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
mié. 3 mar. 2027, 20:00Bournemouth vs Tottenham HotspurVitality Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 13 mar. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham ForestTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 20 mar. 2027, 15:00Everton vs Tottenham HotspurHill Dickinson Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 10 abr. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 17 abr. 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurSt. James' Park (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 24 abr. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 1 may. 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (derbi del norte de Londres)Emirates Stadium (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 8 may. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs ChelseaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
sáb. 15 may. 2027, 15:00Coventry City vs Tottenham HotspurCoventry Building Society Arena (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas
dom. 23 may. 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueEntradas
dom. 30 may. 2027, 16:00Aston Villa vs Tottenham HotspurVilla Park (fuera)Premier LeagueEntradas

En el momento de redactar este texto, solo el partido inaugural tiene hora de inicio confirmada; todos los demás están sujetos a cambios por la selección televisiva. El Tottenham también entra en la Carabao Cup en la segunda ronda y en la FA Cup en la tercera, con los rivales confirmados después de cada sorteo.

¿Cómo comprar entradas del Tottenham Hotspur?

Las entradas se venden en tres fases: primero a los abonados, luego a los miembros del club por puntos de fidelidad y, por último, al público en venta general. La membresía One Hotspur (£45) es el nivel de acceso básico abierto a todos; One Hotspur+ (£55) añade una ventana de prioridad de 24 horas y un lugar en la lista de espera para el abono de temporada.

Si los canales oficiales están agotados, plataformas secundarias como StubHub ofrecen una forma alternativa de asistir.

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¿Cuánto cuestan las entradas del Tottenham Hotspur?

Los precios para adultos a través del club suelen oscilar entre £38 y £109, divididos en tres categorías:

Categoría A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Categoría B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Categoría C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

Hay precios reducidos para seniors (£19-54), jóvenes de 18 a 21 años (£28,50-81,50) y menores de 18 años (£19-54). Las plataformas secundarias como StubHub también son una opción una vez que se agotan las entradas oficiales.

Los precios de los abonos de temporada van de £856 a £2.147, con los abonos 1882 Season Tickets en £2.367. Se aplican descuentos para menores (50 %), jóvenes adultos (25 %) y seniors (50 %). La lista de espera, abierta solo a miembros de One Hotspur+, asciende a alrededor de 80.000 nombres.

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Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Hogar del equipo desde 2019, el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tiene capacidad para 62.850 espectadores, lo que lo convierte en el tercer estadio de fútbol más grande de Inglaterra, por detrás de Wembley y Old Trafford. Su rasgo más destacado es la South Stand de un solo nivel con capacidad para 17.500 personas, con una inclinación de 34 grados, la más pronunciada permitida legalmente en el Reino Unido, lo que sitúa la primera fila a 4,9 metros de la línea de gol. El césped retráctil del estadio, el primero de su clase, deja al descubierto una superficie sintética debajo para los NFL London Games, conciertos y otros eventos.

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