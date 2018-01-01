Marcadores en directo
Así celebran la navidad en el mundo del fútbol

Los futbolistas han querido compartir mensajes con sus fans en estos días tan especiales.

Buena parte del mundo celebra estos días la Navidad y el fútbol y los futbolistas no son ajenos a esta circunstancia y muchos han utilizado las redes sociales para enviar un mensaje a sus fans en unos días tan señalados.

JAMES RODRÍGUEZ

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Verlos sonreír fue mi mayor regalo 🎄🎅 @fundacion_colsomostodosjr @fundacionhomi

Una publicación compartida de James Rodríguez (@jamesrodriguez10) el

PAULO DYBALA
THOMAS MULLER

GABRIEL JESUS

PATRICE EVRA

CIRO IMMOBILE
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buona vigilia amiciiiii 🎄🎅🏻🎉🥰❤️

Una publicación compartida de jessica Melena (@jessicamelena) el

ANDREA PIRLO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pronti per lo spiedo bresciano 🍽🍖

Una publicación compartida de Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) el

LUIS FIGO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking for Santa Claus 🎅 ☃️

Una publicación compartida de Luís Figo (@luis__figo) el

