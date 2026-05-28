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¡Steve Clarke se queda! El seleccionador de Escocia firma una ampliación de contrato antes del Mundial
Un contrato histórico para el entrenador más laureado de Escocia
La Federación Escocesa de Fútbol ha asegurado el futuro de la selección al extender el contrato de Clarke hasta la Copa del Mundo de 2030. Ya el técnico más exitoso de la era moderna, Clarke liderará también la campaña para la Euro 2028, que se celebrará en el Reino Unido e Irlanda.
Así, Clarke dirigirá a la selección en la Copa América 2024 y en la Eurocopa 2028, que coorganizarán Reino Unido, Irlanda, Escocia y Gales. Llegado hace siete años, el exentrenador del Kilmarnock ha dado un nuevo rumbo al equipo, por lo que su continuidad es muy bien recibida por la afición.
- AFP
Clarke se centró en la evolución a largo plazo
«Es un honor dirigir a mi equipo en nuestro primer Mundial masculino en 28 años y seguir como seleccionador», declaró Clarke. «La afición escocesa valora los logros de este grupo al clasificarse para dos Eurocopas consecutivas y estoy seguro de que toda la nación celebró nuestra clasificación para el Mundial de 2026 tras tanto tiempo. Mi equipo dará todo para competir y enorgullecer al país este verano en Estados Unidos, y al mismo tiempo podemos seguir construyendo el futuro con estabilidad».
«La estabilidad es clave en el fútbol y así ha sido en mis siete años como seleccionador», añadió. «Debemos seguir evolucionando y mejorando, y tengo ganas de trabajar con el nuevo director de fútbol, Craig Mulholland, para potenciar la cantera que alimenta a la absoluta. Ahora lo prioritario es prepararnos para el Mundial, empezando por el partido contra Curazao este fin de semana».
La Federación Escocesa de Fútbol respalda la «hoja de ruta» que tenemos por delante.
Ian Maxwell, the SFA chief executive, expressed his delight at securing Clarke’s services for another cycle. He noted that the board was unanimous in their desire to keep the 60-year-old at the helm given his unprecedented track record of leading the team to three major finals out of the last four possible tournaments. The sense of "renewed purpose" was a key factor in the negotiations as Scotland looks to cement its place as a regular participant on the world stage.
"On behalf of the board I am delighted that we have agreed with Steve to continue as men’s head coach," Maxwell stated. "His record speaks for itself: three finals tournament qualifications out of four, including consecutive Euros finals and, of course, an imminent World Cup return after nearly three decades. Beyond that, he has built a squad that the nation has taken to its heart, making Barclays Hampden a fortress once again. During our discussions about the future we were all agreed that we cannot rest on our achievements or ever take qualification for granted. The passion and enthusiasm with which he discussed that road map emphasises that this will not simply be a continuation but a renewed purpose and focus over the next four years."
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Preparándonos para un verano histórico en Estados Unidos
With his future now legally formalised, Clarke can turn his full attention to the immediate task at hand: a first World Cup appearance for Scotland since 1998. The squad is entering a crucial warm-up phase, starting with a clash against Curacao this weekend.
Scotland's opening match is against Haiti in Boston on June 13. They remain in Boston to face Morocco on June 19, and then travel to Miami to face a tough opponent, Brazil, five days later.