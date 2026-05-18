Revealed: How many matches Lamine Yamal is likely to miss for Spain at 2026 World Cup as Barcelona star battles back from hamstring injury

Yamal’s return is viewed as vital for a Spain side that has occasionally struggled to break down deep-sitting defences. His unique ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and create overloads on the right flank is central to De la Fuente’s tactical setup.

Beyond his individual brilliance, Yamal’s presence on the pitch naturally draws multiple markers, creating vital pockets of space for Spain’s central midfielders and fellow forwards to exploit. Spain fans will be hoping the teenager makes a full recovery in time for the business end of the World Cup as they chase their second global title.