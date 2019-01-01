Manchester United vs. Reading: a qué hora es, alineación, día y cómo verlo

Manchester United recibe al Reading en el marco de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup. Los 'Diablos Rojos' llegan a este partido en Old Trafford bastante motivados por el último triunfo ante Newcastle -cuarta victoria en fila con Ole Gunnar Solksjaer en el banquillo- que les permitió ubicarse a solo tres unidades del Arsenal en la Premier League. Retorna Alexis Sánchez al once estelar tras dos meses.

The #MUFC starting line-up is in!



Get reaction to today's team news in our Official App: https://t.co/gkCudvePLt pic.twitter.com/LSHdjjQ3tF