Manchester United vs. Reading: a qué hora es, alineación, día y cómo verlo
Manchester United recibe al Reading en el marco de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup. Los 'Diablos Rojos' llegan a este partido en Old Trafford bastante motivados por el último triunfo ante Newcastle -cuarta victoria en fila con Ole Gunnar Solksjaer en el banquillo- que les permitió ubicarse a solo tres unidades del Arsenal en la Premier League. Retorna Alexis Sánchez al once estelar tras dos meses.
AQUÍ PODRÁS SEGUIR EL PARTIDO EN VIVO
EQUIPOS CONFIRMADOS
The #MUFC starting line-up is in!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2019
Get reaction to today's team news in our Official App: https://t.co/gkCudvePLt pic.twitter.com/LSHdjjQ3tF
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it wins from with this starting XI vs Reading? #MUNREA #FACup pic.twitter.com/JWUUgzZats— Goal (@goal) January 5, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Here's how we line-up against @ManUtd in the @EmiratesFACup Third Round...#MUNvREA pic.twitter.com/2Le0fsaerj — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 5, 2019