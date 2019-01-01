¡La Navidad de los futbolistas! Así la celebran Messi, Sergio Ramos, Mbappe y el resto de las estrellas
Día de celebración, sin balones rodando por los principales escenarios. Los futbolistas festejan también la Navidad. Y lo hacen a lo grande, utilizando las redes sociales para romper un poco su intimidad.
Goal recopiló festejos de las principales estrellas:
¡Felices fiestas!— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019
Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.
Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.
🎄🍾👨👩👦👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 24, 2019
My kids don’t know how good they’ve got it pic.twitter.com/kZxEBdQghh— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2019
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019
Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to everyone ❤️ @marianadalot pic.twitter.com/BwouVl021v— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 24, 2019
be happy!— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2019
Merry Xmas!
🎄🎉🎅🏽 pic.twitter.com/FHN0muOJnm
In Sweden we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019
Feliz Navidad para todos. Ellos mis mejores regalos. 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/j3g8qS3p0L— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 24, 2019
Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🌟✨ #feliznavidad #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/0j4h9WAx5H— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) December 24, 2019
Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvqFgBfI6A— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2019
🅕🅔🅛🅘🅩 🅝🅐🅥🅘🅓🅐🅓 ➋⓿➊➒#LT11 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rpQBhP5b9F— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019
Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs
There's nothing like spending Christmas with the most special and important persons in my life.— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 24, 2019
No hay nada como vivir la Navidad con las personas más especiales e importantes de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/P6eVWNfhXC
Driving home for Xmas… Happy holidays everyone 🙏🏾❤🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xg2UyrAzzl— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 24, 2019