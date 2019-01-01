En Inglaterra empiezan las burlas contra Raúl Jiménez y su festejo con máscara

En Inglaterra no son bien vistos los festejos de los futbolistas utilizando máscaras.

Aunque algunos aficionados se rindieron ante la magnífica actuación de Raúl Jiménez en la semifinal de la , el mexicano no se salvó y fue blanco de críticas en redes sociales, pues se mofaron de que festejó utilizando una máscara sin haber asegurado el triunfo, e incluso considerando que la celebración fue de mala suerte.

La idiosincrasia del aficionado inglés es un poco distinta a los latinoamericanos, pues no disfrutan tanto los festejos que salen de la rutina, y menos cuando un equipo no tiene la victoria en el bosillo. iba ganando 2-0 el partido, pero terminó cayendo derrotado 3-2.

Otro jugador que ha sido blanco de críticas en la Premier League por el uso de tapas es Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. El jugador gabonés suele lucir el emblema de Black Panther y Spiderman, superhéroes de Marvel.

A continuación, algunos de los mensajes donde relacionaban el revés de los Lobos con el uso de la capucha de Sin Cara, gladiador de WWE.

Let’s not ever forget that Raúl Jimenez put on a Sin Cara mask all for nothing

Have really enjoyed Wolves this season. Breath of fresh air in the Premier League playing some top football, but they deserved to lose today for one reason... Jimenez’ mask! #KickMasksOutOfFootball #WATWOL

The only reason why Wolves lose to , is because Raul Jimenez celebrated his goal by wearing Sin Cara mask. His team immediately botch their 2 goals lead in a span of 20 minutes and finally say adieu to the final.



2 trophies guaranteed! Onto @ManCity

So Jimenez busted out the mask celebration and they lost? 👀

So now with Jimenez mask celebration early on in the game looks stupid now.

Jimenez brought out the mask and they lost 😭😭😭😭



Man’s got nothing on Aubameyang

