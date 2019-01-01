En vivo
Wolverhampton Wanderers

En Inglaterra empiezan las burlas contra Raúl Jiménez y su festejo con máscara

Comentarios()
Getty
En Inglaterra no son bien vistos los festejos de los futbolistas utilizando máscaras.

Aunque algunos aficionados se rindieron ante la magnífica actuación de Raúl Jiménez en la semifinal de la FA Cup, el mexicano no se salvó y fue blanco de críticas en redes sociales, pues se mofaron de que festejó utilizando una máscara sin haber asegurado el triunfo, e incluso considerando que la celebración fue de mala suerte.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💥 ¡@raulalonsojimenez9 volvió a anotar con los @wolves! ¿Y cómo celebró? 😱 Al puro estilo del luchador @sincarawwe 😍

Una publicación compartida por Goal en Español (@goalenespanol) el

Selección del editor

La idiosincrasia del aficionado inglés es un poco distinta a los latinoamericanos, pues no disfrutan tanto los festejos que salen de la rutina, y menos cuando un equipo no tiene la victoria en el bosillo. Wolves iba ganando 2-0 el partido, pero terminó cayendo derrotado 3-2.

Otro jugador que ha sido blanco de críticas en la Premier League por el uso de tapas es Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. El jugador gabonés suele lucir el emblema de Black Panther y Spiderman, superhéroes de Marvel.

2019-03-14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

VIDEOS: TODOS LOS GOLES EN LA CARRERA DE RAÚL JIMÉNEZ

A continuación, algunos de los mensajes donde relacionaban el revés de los Lobos con el uso de la capucha de Sin Cara, gladiador de WWE.

Cerrar