How to watch Manchester City games LIVE in Spain: streaming via DAZN

After another impressive domestic campaign Pep Guardiola is now expected to focus on conquering Europe

are aiming to secure an incredible third successive Premier League title after narrowly beating to the top spot by one point last season.

Pep Guardiola won a historic domestic treble with the Sky Blues, picking up the Premier League, and , but now will also set his sights on finally capturing the highly elusive trophy.

Since the season 2019-2020, DAZN will be the only reference for Premier League in Spain. It means that no other media has the rights of it.

DAZN will stream live the most important games of every matchday, while some of them will be available on platform but won't be live.

How to watch DAZN? Very easy: just go their official website, create your user, login and that's it! How much is it? DAZN cost 9,99 euros a month or 99,99 a year.

A trip to London to face United opens the campaign for City before a high-profile home game with Champions League 2019 runners-up .

December 7 (home) and March 7 (away) are the tentative dates for derbies against , while their rivalry with Liverpool will continue on November 9 at Anfield and April 4 at the Etihad.

Man City's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Man City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures