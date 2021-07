Florida Cup 2021: Equipos que participan, calendario, partidos, formato del torneo y TV

The #FloridaCup Championship will be contested on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. EDT between @Everton and @MillosFCoficial.



On Wednesday, Everton will face @PumasMX at 6 p.m. EDT followed by Colombian rivals Millonarios and @nacionaloficial squaring off.



🎟️: https://t.co/xqy5Xx9jgy pic.twitter.com/Nh6SD3FTR8