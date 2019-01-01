Marcadores en directo
"¡Feliz Año para todos!" - Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé y la Nochevieja de los cracks

El mundo del fútbol despidió 2018 y celebra el inicio de 2019.

El año nuevo ya está con nosotros y el mundo del fútbol lo está celebrando. Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Cesc Fábregas o Luka Modric son algunos de los nombres que se han divertido y han ofrecido una reflexión sobre lo que ha sido un memorable 2018, dándole la bienvenida a 2019. En ese sentido, merece la pena repasar cómo fue la Nochevieja de los cracks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disculpen la emoción, FELIZ 2019 para todos y muchas gracias por estar ahí, siempre!

Una publicación compartida de Diego Maradona Oficial (@maradona) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Por un 2019 repleto de salud e ilusiones para todos!! #felizaño #mamitq #6❤️

Una publicación compartida de Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year!!! 🥂#happynewyear #2019 #bestnine2018

A post shared by Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaroofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year everyone!!! Feliz año nuevo a todos!!! #happynewyear2019 #felizaño2019

A post shared by David Villa (@davidvilla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new year everyone. Much love from me and mine to you and yours ❤️

A post shared by Daniel Sturridge - Dstudge (@danielsturridge) on

 

