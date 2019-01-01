Entérate de los convocados de Jamaica para enfrentar a El Salvador
El listado de jugadores es el siguiente:
Porteros: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union - USA), Amal Knight (UWI FC - JAM), Jaedine White (Humble Lions - JAM)
Defensas: Damion Lowe (IK Start - NOR), Jamoi Topey (Bethlehem Steel FC - USA), Ladale Richie (Mount Pleasant FC - JAM), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls - USA), Shaun Francis (Louisville City FC - USA), Alvas Powell (FC Cincinnati - USA), Je-Vaughn Watson (Sin equipo), Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday FC - ING).
Volantes: Fabion McCarthy (UWI FC - JAM), Maalique Foster (Rio Grande Valley FC - USA), Ricardo Morris (Portmore United - JAM), Devon Williams (Louisville City FC - USA), Peter Vassell (Los Angeles FC - USA), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising FC - USA), Junior Flemmings (Phoenix Rising FC - USA)
Delanteros: Darren Mattocks (FC Cincinnati - USA), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union - USA), Javon East (Portmore United - JAM), Brian Brown (Reno 1868 FC - USA), Dever Orgill (MKE Ankaragucu - TUR)