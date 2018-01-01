Marcadores en directo
Primera División

¿En qué canal retransmiten el Villarreal - Real Madrid, por LaLiga?

El conjunto blanco viene de conquistar el Mundialito de Clubes.

El Real Madrid vuelve a competir tras la conquista del Mundialito de Clubes y lo hace por LaLiga, jugando contra el Villarreal el partido aplazado por el viaje a Abu Dabi. 

Villarreal - Real Madrid: alineación, convocatoria, día, hora, noticias y TV

Este enfrentamiento, que se disputará en el Estadio de La Cerámica, se podrá seguir en España a través de Movistar Partidazo, LaLiga TV y su aplicación móvil Yomvi, y en Latinoamérica en ESPN/DirecTV Sports.

ZONA CANAL HORARIO

España

LATAM

Movistar Partidazo, LaLiga TV 

DirecTV Sports

ESP: 21:30
ARG-CHI: 17:30
COL: 15:30
MEX: 13:30

 

