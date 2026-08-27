El sorteo de la fase de liga de la temporada 2026/27 de la Champions League se celebró este jueves por la noche en el Grimaldi Forum de Mónaco. El sorteo ha dejado varios duelos absolutamente estelares, entre ellos un Paris Saint-Germain - FC Barcelona, Arsenal - Real Madrid y Manchester United - Bayern Múnich.

La primera jornada de la fase de liga se disputará los días 8, 9 y 10 de septiembre. Los equipos que terminen del 1 al 8 se clasificarán directamente para los octavos de final, mientras que los clasificados del 9 al 24 deberán pasar antes por una ronda intermedia.

Los equipos que acaben del 25 al 36 quedarán eliminados tanto de la Champions League como de Europa, ya que esos conjuntos tampoco caerán a la Europa League.

El Shakhtar Donetsk jugará su partido en casa en el Stamford Bridge del Chelsea. La totalidad de los clubes se ha enfrentado a dos equipos de cada bombo. La final se disputará el 5 de junio de 2027 en el Riyadh Air Metropolitano del Atlético de Madrid.





Sorteo de los equipos del Bombo 1

Paris Saint-Germain: FC Barcelona (c), Manchester City (f), AS Roma (c), Aston Villa (f), Galatasaray (c), Villarreal (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), Como (f).

Bayern Múnich: Arsenal (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), Real Betis (c), Manchester United (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Lille OSC (f), Slavia Praga (c), Viking FK (f).

Real Madrid: Inter (c), Arsenal (f), PSV (c), AS Roma (f), RB Leipzig (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), AEK Atenas (f).

Liverpool: Atlético de Madrid (c), Inter (f), FC Porto (c), Club Brugge (f), Villarreal (c), Fenerbahçe (f), RC Lens (c), LASK (f).

Inter: Liverpool (c), Real Madrid (f), Club Brugge (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Feyenoord (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

Manchester City: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Sporting Portugal (c), FC Porto (f), Napoli (c), RB Leipzig (f), AEK Atenas (c), RC Lens (f).

Arsenal: Real Madrid (c), Bayern Múnich (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Real Betis (f), Lille OSC (c), Napoli (f), Sabah FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

FC Barcelona: Manchester City (c), Paris SG (f), Aston Villa (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Feyenoord (c), Galatasaray (f), Como (c), Sabah FK (f).

Atlético de Madrid: Bayern Múnich (c), Liverpool (f), Manchester United (c), PSV (f), Fenerbahçe (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Viking FK (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).





Sorteo de los equipos del Bombo 2

Borussia Dortmund: Inter (c), Arsenal (f), Real Betis (c), Aston Villa (f), Villarreal (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), AEK Atenas (c), Sabah FK (f).

AS Roma: Real Madrid (c), Paris SG (f), Sporting Portugal (c), Manchester United (f), Lille OSC (c), Fenerbahçe (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), AEK Atenas (f).

Sporting Portugal: FC Barcelona (c), Manchester City (f), Manchester United (c), AS Roma (f), Galatasaray (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), RC Lens (f).

Aston Villa: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Club Brugge (f), Fenerbahçe (c), Galatasaray (f), Viking FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

FC Porto: Manchester City (c), Liverpool (f), PSV (c), Real Betis (f), Napoli (c), Feyenoord (f), Slavia Praga (c), LASK (f).

Manchester United: Bayern Múnich (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), AS Roma (c), Sporting Portugal (f), RB Leipzig (c), Villarreal (f), Sabah FK (c), Como (f).

Club Brugge: Liverpool (c), Inter (f), Aston Villa (c), PSV (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Napoli (f), RC Lens (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

Real Betis: Arsenal (c), Bayern Múnich (f), FC Porto (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Feyenoord (c), Lille OSC (f), Como (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

PSV: Atlético de Madrid (c), Real Madrid (f), Club Brugge (c), FC Porto (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), RB Leipzig (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), Viking FK (f).





Sorteo de los equipos del Bombo 3

Feyenoord: Inter (c), FC Barcelona (f), FC Porto (c), Real Betis (f), RB Leipzig (c), Galatasaray (f), Como (c), Viking FK (f).

Lille OSC: Bayern Múnich (c), Arsenal (f), Real Betis (c), AS Roma (f), Galatasaray (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

FK Bodø/Glimt: Atlético de Madrid (c), Bayern Múnich (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Club Brugge (f), Lille OSC (c), Napoli (f), LASK (c), RC Lens (f).

Napoli: Arsenal (c), Manchester City (f), Club Brugge (c), FC Porto (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Villarreal (f), Viking FK (c), Sabah FK (f).

RB Leipzig: Manchester City (c), Real Madrid (f), PSV (c), Manchester United (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Feyenoord (f), RC Lens (c), Como (f).

Villarreal: Paris SG (c), Liverpool (f), Manchester United (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Napoli (c), Fenerbahçe (f), Sabah FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

Fenerbahçe: Liverpool (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), AS Roma (c), Aston Villa (f), Villarreal (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), Slavia Praga (c), LASK (f).

Shakhtar Donetsk: Real Madrid (c), Inter (f), Sporting Portugal (c), PSV (f), Fenerbahçe (c), RB Leipzig (f), AEK Atenas (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

Galatasaray: FC Barcelona (c), Paris SG (f), Aston Villa (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Feyenoord (c), Lille OSC (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), AEK Atenas (f).





Sorteo de los equipos del Bombo 4

Slavia Praga: Arsenal (c), Bayern Múnich (f), Aston Villa (c), FC Porto (f), Villarreal (c), Fenerbahçe (f), RC Lens (c), Sabah FK (f)

Slovan Bratislava: Inter (c), Paris SG (f), Real Betis (c), AS Roma (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Lille OSC (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), LASK (f).

VfB Stuttgart: Atlético de Madrid (c), Inter (f), Club Brugge (c), PSV (f), Lille OSC (c), Galatasaray (f), Viking (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

AEK Atenas: Real Madrid (c), Manchester City (f), AS Roma (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Galatasaray (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), Como (f).

LASK Linz: Liverpool (c), Real Madrid (f), FC Porto (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Fenerbahçe (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Slovan Bratislava (c) AEK Atenas (f).

Como: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Manchester United (c), Real Betis (f), RB Leipzig (c), Feyenoord (f), AEK Atenas (c), RC Lens (f).

RC Lens: Manchester City (c), Liverpool (f), Sporting Portugal (c), Club Brugge (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), RB Leipzig (f), Como (c), Slavia Praga (f).

Viking FK: Bayern Múnich (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), PSV (c), Aston Villa (f), Feyenoord (c), Napoli (f), Sabah FK (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

Sabah FK: FC Barcelona (c), Arsenal (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Man United (f), Napoli (c), Villarreal (f), Slavia Praga (c), Viking FK (f).







