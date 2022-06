El resumen de la Gales vs. Bélgica de la UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: vídeo, goles y estadísticas

6' | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-0 🇧🇪



NO GOAL!



We're back to 0-0.



VAR has ruled out Ampadu's goal for offside in the build-up. #TogetherStronger | #WALBEL pic.twitter.com/XFLqS7biCV