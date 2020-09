Bernardo Cueva, el exdirectivo de Chivas que llega al Brentford

Massively thankful and excited to be part of the Brentford family.I am eager to keep making history, win games,overcome the challenges ahead and achieve our dreams at my new home🎶then we can start to make it better..Na, na, nanana na,Nanana na, Brentford🎶@brentfordfc 💪🏼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ewMM2BoheF