¡Steve Clarke se queda! El seleccionador de Escocia firma una ampliación de contrato antes del Mundial

Ian Maxwell, the SFA chief executive, expressed his delight at securing Clarke’s services for another cycle. He noted that the board was unanimous in their desire to keep the 60-year-old at the helm given his unprecedented track record of leading the team to three major finals out of the last four possible tournaments. The sense of "renewed purpose" was a key factor in the negotiations as Scotland looks to cement its place as a regular participant on the world stage.

"On behalf of the board I am delighted that we have agreed with Steve to continue as men’s head coach," Maxwell stated. "His record speaks for itself: three finals tournament qualifications out of four, including consecutive Euros finals and, of course, an imminent World Cup return after nearly three decades. Beyond that, he has built a squad that the nation has taken to its heart, making Barclays Hampden a fortress once again. During our discussions about the future we were all agreed that we cannot rest on our achievements or ever take qualification for granted. The passion and enthusiasm with which he discussed that road map emphasises that this will not simply be a continuation but a renewed purpose and focus over the next four years."