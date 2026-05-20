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Premier League watch out! ‘Angry’ Erling Haaland sends title message to rivals after seeing Man City miss out to Arsenal in 2025-26
City's challenge ends at Bournemouth
Man City’s Premier League title challenge finally ended on a tense evening at the Vitality Stadium. A 1-1 draw against Bournemouth was enough to mathematically hand the crown to the Gunners with a game to spare in the 2025-26 campaign.
Despite Haaland grabbing a late equaliser to spark hopes of a dramatic turnaround, Pep Guardiola's side couldn't find the winning goal required to keep the race alive. The result leaves City as runners-up, a feeling Haaland has urged his team-mates to never forget.
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Haaland demands 'fire in the belly'
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the disappointment, Haaland did not hide his frustration. He believes the entire squad needs to channel their current "anger" into a renewed assault on the top flight next term, making it clear that second place is never enough for a club of City’s stature.
“In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough,” Haaland told City Studios. “The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”
FA Cup final hangover
Haaland also admitted that City suffered a hangover against Bournemouth after their weekend win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. "It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team," added the Norway international. "Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more. The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final."
Haaland concluded on City's season, which also included success in the Carabao Cup: "Everything’s relative; it was better than last season. I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now. We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier (League) as well."
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Haaland in line for another Golden Boot
Though Man City's failure to win the Premier League, Haaland still has a chance to win individual honours. With 27 goals this season, he is firmly in the driving seat to secure his third Premier League Golden Boot in four years. Haaland's closest challenger is Igor Thiago. The Brentford's striker currently sits second in the rankings with 22 goals, including eight from the penalty spot. With one game remaining, it is extremely unlikely that Thiago will catch Haaland.