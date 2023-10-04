Esta página contiene enlaces de afiliados. Cuando se suscribe a través de los enlaces proporcionados, podemos ganar una comisión.

Ver EN VIVO ONLINE Defensa y Justicia vs Liga de Quito por la Semifinal de la Copa Sudamericana 2023: cuándo es, dónde y cómo verlo por internet en streaming y canal de TV

Andrés Flores
CONMEBOL Sudamericana
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús - Néstor Díaz Pérez
El Halcón recibe al Rey en el estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez por la Semifinal de vuelta de la Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Defensa y Justicia recibe a Liga de Quito por la Semifinal de vuelta de la Copa Libertadores 2023. Con el estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez como escenario, se define al segundo finalista del certamen, con una clara ventaja para los ecuatorianos tras los primeros 90 minutos.

El Rey derrotó por 3-0 al Halcón en el partido de ida, disputado en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Paolo Guerrero fue la figura del compromiso con un doblete, mientras que Ezequiel Piovi marcó el tercer tanto de los Albos.

Defensa y Justicia conquistó el torneo continental en una oportunidad (2020). Por su parte, Liga de Quito tiene un trofeo del campeonato en sus vitrinas (2009).

Copa Sudamericana 2023: cuándo empieza, clasificados y fixture

DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS LIGA DE QUITO: FECHA Y HORA DEL INICIO

PARTIDODefensa y Justicia - Liga de Quito
FECHAMiércoles, 4 de octubre
HORA19:00 (ARG, CHI, BRA), 17:00 (COL), 16:00 (MEX), 18:00 (ET/USA)
ESTADIONéstor Díaz Pérez | Lanús, Argentina

CÓMO VER DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS LIGA DE QUITO ONLINE: CANALES Y TRANSMISIONES

DirecTV Sports (Sudamérica), ESPN (Sudamérica y México), beIN Sports (USA)ONLINE: Star+ (Sudamérica y México), DirecTV Go (Sudamérica)
ArgentinaDirecTV Sports: 610/611-1610/1611

ESPN: 104-105/1009 y 1011-1012 (Telecentro), 621-623/1621-1623 (DirecTV), 102-104 (Cablevisión)

ChileDirecTV Sports: 610/611-1610/1611

ESPN: 840-843 (VTR), 621-624 (DirecTV)

ColombiaDirecTV Sports: 610 y 619

ESPN: 510-512 (Claro TV), 28-30 (Tigo); DirecTV 610 y 619

México548/551 - 1548/1551/1559 (Sky), 895-897 (Izzi), 520/558/561 (Total Play)
Estados Unidos860-861 (DishLatino)

CARA A CARA: LOS ÚLTIMOS 5 ENFRENTAMIENTOS

27/09/2023LDU 3-0 Defensa y Justicia
18/05/2022LDU 2-2 Defensa y Justicia
28/04/2022Defensa y Justicia 1-2 LDU

FORMACIONES

DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA

A confirmar.

LIGA DE QUITO

A confirmar.

