Sporting KC 2-5 Monterrey: goles, resumen y videos
Sporting Kansas City y Monterrey se midieron en el Children's Mercy Park, en donde Rayados liquidó la serie con un contundente 5-2 (10-2 global) y consiguió su pase a la final de la Concachampions.
Así fue el MIN A MIN
EL MELLIZO SELLA LA VICTORIA
¡APLASTANTE VICTORIA QUE VALE UNA FINAL REGIA!#LigaCampeonesxFOX Revive los mejores momentos de la nueva goleada que #RayadosxFOX le propinó al Sporting Kansas City para sellar su pase a la serie por el título: pic.twitter.com/outiL3TAal— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 12 de abril de 2019
TREMENDA DEFINICIÓN
¡LO HIZO PARECER MUY FÁCIL!#LigaCampeonesxFOX Así fue la gran definición de Avilés Hurtado para el cuarto tanto de #RayadosxFOX en el partido: pic.twitter.com/Vf374XrUVj— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 12 de abril de 2019
GOLAZO DE LAYÚN
¡Golazooo! @Miguel_layun nos regaló esta joya gol para que @Rayados tome ventaja 3-2 sobre @SportingKC! #SCCL2019 #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/8Fp7vscCb5— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
PIZARRO DICE PRESENTE
. @Rayados vuelve a empatar el marcador con gol de @Rpizarrot ! #SCCL2019 ! #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/fx1qoswjr4— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
SPORTING SE NIEGA A MORIR
. @SportingKC regain the lead as @ge7fe scores his second tonight and fourth goal in the #SCCL2019 ! #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/pAj9RjBRz0— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
FUNES MORI LO EMPATA
¡Se empató el partido con gol de @rogelio7funes ! @Rayados extiende el marcador global 6-1 frente a @SportingKC #SCCL2019 #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/NliSeVBDHu— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
SPORTING SE PONE AL FRENTE
GOAL @SportingKC ! @ge7fe gives the home team the early advantage! #SCCL2019 #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/nFHRw0MTHD— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019