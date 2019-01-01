Sporting KC 2-2 Monterrey: goles, resumen y videos
@Rayados
Sporting Kansas City y Monterrey se miden en el Children's Mercy Park en busca del último boleto disponible para la final de la Concachampions.
PIZARRO DICE PRESENTE
.@Rayados vuelve a empatar el marcador con gol de @Rpizarrot! #SCCL2019! #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/fx1qoswjr4— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
SPORTING SE NIEGA A MORIR
.@SportingKC regain the lead as @ge7fe scores his second tonight and fourth goal in the #SCCL2019! #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/pAj9RjBRz0— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
FUNES MORI LO EMPATA
¡Se empató el partido con gol de @rogelio7funes! @Rayados extiende el marcador global 6-1 frente a @SportingKC #SCCL2019 #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/NliSeVBDHu— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019
SPORTING SE PONE AL FRENTE
GOAL @SportingKC! @ge7fe gives the home team the early advantage! #SCCL2019 #SKCvMTY pic.twitter.com/nFHRw0MTHD— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 12 de abril de 2019