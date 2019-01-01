Marcadores en directo
Liga Campeones

Santos 0-2 NY Red Bulls: goles, resumen y videos

Última actualización
Comentarios()
El cuadro lagunero llega a este encuentro de vuelta con ventaja de 2-0.

Santos Laguna y NY Red Bulls se enfrentan en la vuelta de los cuartos de final de la Concachampions, en un encuentro en el Estadio Corona.

Sigue el MIN A MIN

SORPRESA EN EL CORONA

RED BULLS MARCA EL PRIMERO

Cerrar