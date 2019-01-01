¿Qué dicen las canciones de la afición del Tottenham?

Así suena la grada de los Spurs

El no tiene una sintonía tan célebre como el 'You'll never walk alone', pero canciones no les faltan. En las gradas del nuevo Tottenham Stadium se han herdado las sonatas de White Hart Lane. Y una de las primeras que siempre se cantan es el 'Glory, Glory, Tottenham Hotspur'

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

And the Spurs go marching on.

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

And the Spurs go marching on.

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

And the Spurs go marching on.

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

To watch the Spurs go marching on.

THE SPURS GO MARCHING IN

La sintonía es de Louis Armstrong, pero los Spurs la han hecho suya. No son santos los que caminan, son los Spurs



Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

And the Spurs go marching on.

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

We love you Tottenham

We love you Tottenham, we do

We love you Tottenham, we do

We love you Tottenham, we do

Oh Tottenham we love you...

We're the Park Lane Tottenham

We're the Park Lane,

We're the Park Lane,

We're the Park Lane Tottenham.

We're the Shelf Side,

We're the Shelf Side,

We're the Shelf Side Tottenham...

He's one of our own

He's one of our own,

He's one of our own,

Harry Kane, he's one of our own.

We've got Alli

We've got Alli,

Dele Alli,

I just don't think you understand,

He only cost £5 mil,

He's better than Ozil,

We've got Dele Alli.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama,

Victor Wanyama,

Victor Wanyama,

Oh Victor Wanyama,

He ate Spaghetti and thought it was nice,

Du du du duu...

Super Jan Vertonghen

Super, super Jan

Super, super Jan,

Super, super Jan,

Super Jan Vertonghen .

I love Eric Dier

I love Eric Dier,

Eric Dier loves me,

I love Eric Dier,

Eric Dier loves me,

All together now...