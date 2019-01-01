Pese a la derrota, aficionados y prensa inglesa se rinden ante Raúl Jiménez

La actuación del atacante mexicano no pasaron desapercibida, llevándose toda clase de elogios.

La temporada del sufrió un doloroso revés, pues el equipo de Raúl Jiménez cayó eliminado 3-2 en Wembley ante un combativo , que nunca se rindió y vino de atrás luego de tener dos goles de desventaja en el marcador.

A pesar de sufrir una de las derrotas más impactantes de su carrera, el atacante mexicano fue producto de elogios entre los aficionados y la prensa inglesa, que cada vez quedan más sorprendidos con su talento, el juego que genera fuera del área y la frialdad para definir frente al arco.

A continuación, algunos de los mensajes a favor de Jiménez Rodríguez , comenzando por el histórico ex-delantero Gary Lineker.

You can’t mask the fact that that’s one helluva finish from Jimenez.

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 7 de abril de 2019

Raul Jimenez with the custom-made mask. He has been an incredible player for Wolves this season.



What a photo.💀 pic.twitter.com/7aUt0T6Ajo

— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) 7 de abril de 2019

This Raul Jimenez guy tho😳👏👏👏He has been quite consistently impressive I must admit. Wat a player👍🙌

— kelvin Nwachukwu (@MrSoccermaniac) 7 de abril de 2019

Jimenez has to be a shout for signing of the season. What a player

— Sam (@iwobiflick17) 7 de abril de 2019

Jimenez at it once again. After VVD, Sterling and Aguero, he’s player of the season.

— Josh Brigham (@Brownbear1892) 7 de abril de 2019

Raúl Jiménez is top class. I’ve loved watching #Wolves this season, they’ve been brilliant.



If they add a couple more decent players (and keep the ones they have - and their manager) they could be a real force next season in the EPL. #WATWOL pic.twitter.com/xj7uwWLof8

— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖎𝖊 (@johnboybeattie) 7 de abril de 2019

Raul Jiménez is the best player outside the top 6

What a player Raúl Jiménez is! 👏🏻

— Callum Smith (@CSmithy1996) 7 de abril de 2019