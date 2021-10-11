Los memes que estallaron tras la victoria de Chile sobre Paraguay
Simplemente lo mejor Brereton #EliminatoriasQatar2022 #LaRojaxCHV pic.twitter.com/upzDJSIuXw— Tamara (@TamaraNunezDT) October 11, 2021
En esa estamos...nada es imposible wn ninguna wea" xdd 🇨🇱💪#LaRojaxCHV #PartyChilensisFtLaRoja https://t.co/L3korAjfgt— Edith globalCM (@EdithGlobalCM) October 11, 2021
Solo decir @benbreo Ben 10 ❤ #LaRoja #PartyChilensisFtLaRoja #LaRojaxCHV pic.twitter.com/xVJSXzpnHO— Caroline (@gocafi) October 11, 2021
Mood con Pitana #LaRojaxCHV #ClasificatoriasXCHV #PartyChilensisFtLaRoja pic.twitter.com/YrWaVv2T4F— Vashti (@Real_Conchito) October 11, 2021
Súbanse altiro a la Islaneta #LaRojaxCHV pic.twitter.com/ezZl4GXVEc— Diegol ⚽️ (@DiegoCerezo_) October 11, 2021
En esta foto faltó la música de los finales de teleserie de TVN de fondo 🤣 #LaRojaxCHV #LaRojaxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/BYKDPR4Hpv— Gabriel #VamosLaU🤘 (@El_Gabo_1983) October 11, 2021
Somos el mejor país de chile, ben 10, Alexis, #LaRojaxCHV pic.twitter.com/4Q9OvpryrV— José RM (@JoaRojas28) October 11, 2021
#LaRojaxCHV te amamos Brereton pic.twitter.com/g0yOutJOzZ— MULDER (@mulder73) October 11, 2021
Yo en estos momentos, sin poder dormir!!! Pensando en Brereton Ben 10.#LaRojaxCHV#EliminatoriasQatar2022#ClasificatoriasxCHV pic.twitter.com/kv5CVXFbDQ— E.T (@_ES_TC_) October 11, 2021
Le amo con todo mi ser! Brereton❤️#LaRojaxCHV #LaRojaxTNTSports #VamosChile pic.twitter.com/Yp3PsBA3Oi— Blanca Chandía (@ChandiaBlanca) October 11, 2021
Yo viendo el arbitraje culiao de pitana // yo después de ver a ben 10 y isla hacer gol #EliminatoriasQatar2022 #ChileVsparaguay #LaRojaXCHV pic.twitter.com/ciFE1GJNlI— 𝙿𝚊𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝙰𝙰𝚀 (@Paulinaxxq) October 11, 2021
Pitana viendo las faltas de los paraguayos 🤬#PartyChilensisFtLaRoja #LaRojaxCHV #EliminatoriasQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/roQgVGZeEG— Niicole ♈🔥 (@niicole_r_paz) October 11, 2021
Brereton e isla anotan el 2-0 ante paraguay— S-U-R-E-Ñ-O✌🇨🇱 (@losrios1994) October 11, 2021
-Todo Chile#LaRojaxCHV #EliminatoriasQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UqpWy5dwlJ