Real Madrid v Eibar

Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Eibar de LaLiga: Once probable, convocatorias y suplentes

Última actualización
Comentarios()
2019_12_18_Hazard
(C)Getty images
El conjunto blanco regresa a La Liga y lo hace con toda la artillería para intentar conquistar de nuevo la primera posición

Se termina la espera . El fútbol regresa a Madrid, y lo hace de una forma diferente. El Real Madrid se ve las caras con el Eibar ante un estadio vacío, el Alfredo Di Stéfano. Mientras el Santiago Bernabéu sigue en obras, el cuadro blanco disputará sus encuentros ligueros donde normalmente juega el filial, y lo quiere hacer de la mejor forma posible, recuperando el liderato en el torneo de la regularidad. 

Zidane confirmó que "Asensio y Hazard están disponibles. Es la buena noticia es que han tenido tiempo para prepararse como los demás. Marco está entrenando con normalidad con nosotros y Eden también. Van a estar disponibles y van a estar con nosotros, así que es una buena noticia"

SIGUE EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR AQUÍ

Selección del editor

Más equipos

     

    El artículo sigue a continuación

    CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR 

    PARTIDO Real Madrid vs Eibar 
    FECHA Domingo, 14 de junio 
    ESTADIO Alfredo di Stéfano, Madrid 
    HORARIO 19:30
     

    CONVOCATORIAS DEL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR 

    Aún no se conocen

    ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL REAL MADRID VS EIBAR

    LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DE REAL MADRID Y EIBAR 

         

    REAL MADRID 

    Lesionados

    Dudas

    Sancionados

    Apercibidos

    Luka Jovic: Lesión de pie 

    Nacho Fernández: Lesión de muslo 

    Mariano Díaz: Traumatismo 

    Lucas Vázquez: Sobrecarga muscular

     


     

    		  


     

     

     

     

         

    EIBAR 

    Lesionados

    Dudas

    Sancionados

    Apercibidos

     

     

     

    Paulo Oliveira: Acumulación de tarjetas

    Gonzalo Escalante: Acumulación de tarjetas
     

    Sergi Enrich

    José Ángel 

    Sergio Álvarez

     


    HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV

    ZONA CANAL HORARIO
    España

    Movistar LaLiga (M46 O110)
    Mitele Plus
    M. LaLiga UHD (M440 O111)
    M. LaLiga 2 (M48 O117)
    LaLiga TV Bar

    		 19:30
    Sudamérica DIRECTV Sports (610-619) 14:30 de ARG, 13:30 de CHI; 12:30 de COL
    México SKY Sports (504-546) 12:30
     

    ÚLTIMOS PARTIDOS Y PRÓXIMOS COMPROMISOS DEL REAL MADRID 

    Últimos partidos del Real Madrid 

    PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA
    Real Madrid 2-0 FC Barcelona  LaLiga 01/03/2020
    Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid  LaLiga 08/03/2020

    Próximos partidos del Real Madrid 

    PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA HORARIO
    Real Madrid vs Valencia  LaLiga 18/06/2020 22:00
    Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid  LaLiga 21/06/2020  22:00

     


     

    Cerrar