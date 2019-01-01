Hinchas del Manchester United arremetieron contra Alexis Sánchez
Este miércoles Alexis Sánchez ingresó en el segundo tiempo frente al Manchester City, ingresando por Lingard en el minuto 82, donde poco y nada pudo hacer Manchester United para remontar el 2-0 que le propinaron los ciudadanos.
Por eso es que la hinchada de los Diablos Rojos volvió a arremeter contra él, y su bigote en redes sociales.
Un Alexis que mantiene el rechazo de la hinchada, y que está contando con poca consideración por parte de su DT.
At least been benched has meant Alexis Sanchez had time to work on that moustache— Fiver Side (@FiverSide) 24 de abril de 2019
AlexisSanchez with that moustache pic.twitter.com/TomD7qxzCC— Nerd (@Barrett_st) 24 de abril de 2019
Alexis Sanchez is still alive #MUNMCI #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/f187pb0RYv— Amilla (@luh_amilla) 24 de abril de 2019
@Alexis_Sanchez you are incapable and way below the standard of a Man Utd number 7. Do us all a favour and leave this club.— Peter (@enlightened81) 24 de abril de 2019
Alexis Sánchez entering the Old Trafford pitch tonight like: pic.twitter.com/wnTqsN3T0c— MobileBet (@MobileBetUK) 24 de abril de 2019
BREAKING: #MUFC are down to 10 men as Alexis Sanchez comes on. pic.twitter.com/TkXHSc2iUN— ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) 24 de abril de 2019