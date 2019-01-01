Hinchas del Manchester United arremetieron contra Alexis Sánchez

La parcialidad roja no perdona el bajo rendimiento que ha tenido el chileno, quien es el mejor pagado del equipo.

Este miércoles Alexis Sánchez ingresó en el segundo tiempo frente al , ingresando por Lingard en el minuto 82, donde poco y nada pudo hacer para remontar el 2-0 que le propinaron los ciudadanos.

Por eso es que la hinchada de los Diablos Rojos volvió a arremeter contra él, y su bigote en redes sociales.

Un Alexis que mantiene el rechazo de la hinchada, y que está contando con poca consideración por parte de su DT.

At least been benched has meant Alexis Sanchez had time to work on that moustache — Fiver Side (@FiverSide) 24 de abril de 2019

@Alexis_Sanchez you are incapable and way below the standard of a Man Utd number 7. Do us all a favour and leave this club. — Peter (@enlightened81) 24 de abril de 2019