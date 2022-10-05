Grupo del Real Madrid en la Champions League 2022-2023: Grupo F con Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk y Celtic Glasgow, rivales, fechas, calendario partidos, horarios, resultados, clasificación y TV

El Real Madrid defiende al 'Orejona' tras conquistar la 14ª en París.

El campeón quiere volver a serlo. El Real Madrid quiere seguir siendo el rey de Europa y ya conoce la hoja de ruta para intentar conquistar la que sería la décimoquinta Copa de Europa.

SIGUE EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS. SHAKHTAR DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-2023

Los rivales del Real Madrid Madrid en el Grupo F

  • RB Leipzig
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Celtic Glasgow

FECHAHORAPARTIDOS Y RESULTADOS
6 de septiembre21:00Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
14 de septiembre21:00Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
5 de octubre21:00Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
11 de octubre21:00Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
25 de octubre21:00

Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

2 de noviembre18:45 Real Madrid vs. Celtic

Clasificación del Grupo F

PosEquipoPJPGPEPPDGPT
1Real Madrid330069
2

Shakhtar Donetsk

311124
3

Leipzig

3102-33
4

Celtic

3012-51