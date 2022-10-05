Grupo del Real Madrid en la Champions League 2022-2023: Grupo F con Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk y Celtic Glasgow, rivales, fechas, calendario partidos, horarios, resultados, clasificación y TV

El campeón quiere volver a serlo. El Real Madrid quiere seguir siendo el rey de Europa y ya conoce la hoja de ruta para intentar conquistar la que sería la décimoquinta Copa de Europa.
Los rivales del Real Madrid Madrid en el Grupo F
- RB Leipzig
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Celtic Glasgow
|FECHA
|HORA
|PARTIDOS Y RESULTADOS
|6 de septiembre
|21:00
|Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
|14 de septiembre
|21:00
|Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
|5 de octubre
|21:00
|Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
|11 de octubre
|21:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
|25 de octubre
|21:00
Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
|2 de noviembre
|18:45
|Real Madrid vs. Celtic
Clasificación del Grupo F
|Pos
|Equipo
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|DG
|PT
|1
|Real Madrid
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|9
|2
Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
Leipzig
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|4
Celtic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-5
|1