Primera División

Fútbol por TV esta semana: partidos para mirar en vivo hoy, mañana y el fin de semana

Última actualización
Con las ligas europeas de regreso, un repaso para admirar una buena cantidad de partidos de alta calidad.

El fútbol nunca para, si sacamos del camino al coronavirus que paralizó al mundo. Sea la Premier League, LaLiga, la Serie A o la Champions League (a la espera de que vuelvan los torneos locales de latinoamérica y la Copa Libertadores), siempre hay una forma de disfrutar de acción en la TV.

Aquí está el calendario más completo de los partidos transmitidos en latinoamérica hoy, mañana y hasta el fin de semana en canales como DIRECTV Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN y más.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

*Los horarios pertenecen a Argentina (-1 Chile; -2 Colombia y México; +5 en España)

**El fútbol en vivo fue golpeado por el coronavirus, pero todas las actualizaciones aparecerán aquí**

Martes 23

El partido más importante es el de Barcelona ante Athletic, con la idea de recuperar la punta de LaLiga, además de Atlético Madrid ante Levante.

En la Premier League, Tottenham va ante  West Ham en un derby de Londres,

Hora Partido Canal
14:00 Leicester City vs Brighton Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Spal vs. Cagliari Argentina: ESPN
14:30 Levante vs Atletico Madrid Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Elche vs Deportivo La Coruna Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS

15:15

 Benfica vs. Santa Clara Argentina: ESPN 3
14:30 Elche vs Deportivo La Coruna

Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Hellas Verona vs. Napoli Argentina: ESPN
16:15 Tottenham vs West Ham Argentina: ESPN
16:45 Torino vs Udinese Argentina: Fox Sports 2
16:45 Genoa vs Parma Argentina: Fox Sports
16:45 Sporting Gijón vs. Oviedo Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
17:00 Barcelona vs Athletic Club Argentina: ESPN 2
17:15 Porto vs Boavista Argentina: Fox Sports 3

Miércoles 24 de junio

En la Premier League, se destaca el duelo entre Manchester United vs. Sheffield United por acercarse a los puestos de arriba, así como el encuentro en el que Liverpool recibirá a Crystal Palace. En LaLiga, Real Madrid buscará defender su liderazgo contra Mallorca.

HORA Partido Canal
14:00 Newcastle vs. Aston Villa Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports
14:00 Wolves vs Bournemouth Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports 2
14:30 Inter vs. Sassuolo Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
     
14:00 Manchester United vs Sheffield United Argentina: ESPN2
14:30 Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
14:30 Alaves vs Osasuna Argentina: ESPN3
6:30pm Tenerife vs Mirandes  
6:30pm Huesca vs Cadiz  
14:30 Girona vs Numancia Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
7:30pm Odd vs Valerenga  
7:30pm Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Legia Warsaw  
16:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Argentina: ESPN2
16:45 Atalanta vs Lazio Argentina: ESPN
16:45 Roma vs Sampdoria Argentina: Fox Sports
8:45pm Ponferradina vs Racing Santander  
8:45pm Albacete vs Las Palmas  
17:00 Real Madrid vs Mallorca Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Thursday June 25

Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League's evening clash, with Arsenal playing Southampton in the earlier kick-off.

Time Match TV channel
5pm Sarpsborg 08 vs Stromsgodset Eurosport 1
6pm Southampton vs Arsenal Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
6pm Burnley vs Watford Sky One / Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Premier League / Pick
6pm Slask Wroclaw vs Cracovia Kracow Premier Sports 1
6:30pm Eibar vs Valencia La Liga TV
6:30pm Rayo Vallecano vs Sporting Gijon La Liga YouTube
6:30pm Almeria vs Alcocorn La Liga YouTube
7:30pm Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Eurosport 1
8:15pm Chelsea vs Manchester City BT Sport 1
8:45pm Real Oviedo vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube
9pm Real Betis vs Espanyol FreeSports / La Liga TV

Friday June 26

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be in live action on Friday night as Juventus play Lecce on Premier Sports.

Time Match TV channel
4pm Akhmat Grozny vs PFC Sochi Russian Premier Liga YouTube
6:30pm Zenit vs Krylya Sovetov Russian Premier Liga YouTube
7pm Besiktas vs Konyaspor BT Sport 1
7:15pm Belenenses vs Sporting FreeSports
7:45pm Brentford vs West Brom Sky Sports Football / Main Event
8:45pm Juventus vs Lecce Premier Sports 1
9pm Sevilla vs Real Valladolid La Liga TV

Saturday June 27

BBC One will have Manchester United versus Norwich City free-to-air on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will also see a full spread of Bundesliga matches on TV, including Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim .

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in the early afternoon game on La Liga TV.

Time Match TV channel
12 noon Orenburg vs Krasnodar Russian Premier Liga YouTube
12:30pm Aston Villa vs Wolves BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra
12:30pm Preston North End vs Cardiff City Sky Sports Football
1pm Athletic Club vs Mallorca La Liga TV
2:30pm Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich BT Sport 2
2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim BT Sport 3
2:30pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Herth Berlin BT Sport ESPN
2:30pm Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz BT Sport Extra
2:30pm Union Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf BT Sport Extra
2:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn BT Sport Extra
2:30pm Augsburg vs RB Leipzig BT Sport Extra
2:30pm Freiburg vs Schalke BT Sport Extra
2:30pm Spartak Moscow vs Ula Russian Premier Liga YouTube
3pm Leeds United vs Fulham Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Premier League
3:30pm Rubin Kazan vs Lokomotiv Moscow Russian Premier Liga YouTube
4pm Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga TV
4pm Deportivo La Coruna vs Ponferradina La Liga YouTube
4:15pm Brescia vs Genoa Premier Sports 1
4:30pm Legia Warsaw vs Piast Gliwice FreeSports
5pm Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Russian Premier Liga YouTube
5:30pm Norwich City vs Manchester United BBC One / BBC iPlayer
6pm Rostov vs Arsenal Tula Russian Premier Liga YouTube
6:30pm Cagliari vs Torino Premier Sports 1
6:30pm Osasuna vs Leganes La Liga TV
6:30pm Cadiz vs Tenerife La Liga YouTube
6:30pm Las Palmas vs Elche La Liga YouTube
7pm Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu BT Sport 1
8:45pm Lazio vs Fiorentina Premier Sports 1
8:45pm Racing Santander vs Albacete La Liga YouTube
9pm Atletico Madrid vs Alaves La Liga TV

Sunday June 28

Sunday is packed full of intriguing matches to watch live on TV, such as Sheffield United vs Arsenal  and Leicester City vs Chelsea , both of which are on BT Sport.

AC Milan play Roma on Premier Sports 1 later in the afternoon and on BBC One, free-to-air, Newcastle United take on Manchester City .

Late in the evening, Real Madrid visit Catalunya to play Espanyol live on La Liga TV.

Time Match TV channel
12 noon Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
1pm Sheffield United vs Arsenal BT Sport 1
1pm Levante vs Real Betis La Liga TV
2:15pm Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
2:30pm Arminia Bielefeld vs Heidenheim BT Sport 2
2:30pm Stuttgart vs Darmstadt BT Sport 3
2:30pm Ural vs Tambov Russian Premier Liga YouTube
4pm Leicester City vs Chelsea BT Sport 1
4pm Villarreal vs Valencia La Liga TV
4pm Sporting Gijon vs Lugo La Liga YouTube
4pm Mirandes vs Almeria La Liga YouTube
4:15pm AC Milan vs Roma Premier Sports 1
4:30pm Watford vs Southampton Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event
4:30pm Slask Wroclaw vs Lech Poznan FreeSports
6:30pm Newcastle United vs Manchester City BBC One / BBC iPlayer
6:30pm Napoli vs SPAL Premier Sports 1
6:30pm Udinese vs Atalanta Premier Sports 2
6:30pm Granada vs Eibar La Liga TV
6:30pm Numancia vs Real Oviedo La Liga YouTube
6:30pm Malaga vs Girona La Liga YouTube
7pm Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray BT Sport 1
8:45pm Parma vs Inter Premier Sports 1
8:45pm Fuenlabrada vs Extremadura La Liga YouTube
9pm Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga TV

