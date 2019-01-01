"¡Feliz Año para todos!" - Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé y la Nochevieja de los cracks
El año nuevo ya está con nosotros y el mundo del fútbol lo está celebrando. Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Cesc Fábregas o Luka Modric son algunos de los nombres que se han divertido y han ofrecido una reflexión sobre lo que ha sido un memorable 2018, dándole la bienvenida a 2019. En ese sentido, merece la pena repasar cómo fue la Nochevieja de los cracks.
Por un año lleno de salud, trabajo y mucho amor siempre.@PilarRubio_#HappyNewYear #2019APorTodas #OsComoEsaCara #FelicidadDeFamilia pic.twitter.com/YLJB2UktA1 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 1 de enero de 2019
Happy New Year!🎆❤️ pic.twitter.com/3aEF5FM5cD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2018
• 2018 🏆🎉✅
• 2019.....❓❓❓
🥳HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 pic.twitter.com/cCV3kdEEpM
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2018
2019 🎩 pic.twitter.com/v9r0irjy5i — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2018
Happy New Year from the 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zkAg6tjSa3
— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 31, 2018
No Poldi, No Party. Always and forever! 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ #happynewyear #beachampion pic.twitter.com/uivhEPeIZp — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) December 31, 2018
Happy New Year Everyone... I’m blessed to have a great fiancé & 3 great kids all looking forward to 2019! Wishing You all a healthy & successful year ahead ❤️ #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/srBgzRrmnv — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2018
Thank you 2018 for making me the happiest man 🎉🙏🏻 forever grateful @firstLadyD4 pic.twitter.com/VEl8hICZph — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 31, 2018
Thanks to everyone who's part of my life.
I wish you health and many good things, that you have good fortune and that God gives strength to those who need it in every step along the way.
HAPPY NEW YEAR, GLADIATORS!! pic.twitter.com/lG1rXdFLXv — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) December 31, 2018