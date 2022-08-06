El resumen del Tottenham vs. Southampton de la Premier League 2022-2023: vídeo, goles, minuto a minuto y estadísticas

El Tottenham de Antonio Conte quiere empezar con fuerza la temporada y espera lograr una victoria en su debut en la Premier League este sábado. El cuadro londinense se ha reforzado y Richarlison es sin duda la gran novedad. Quieren meterse en la pelea por el título.
Por su parte, el Southampton intentará ponerle las cosas difíciles al cuadro 'spur' e intentar no pasar muchos apuros esta temporada para mantener la permanencia y no coquetear con la Championship.
MINUTO A MINUTO DEL TOTTENHAM VS. SOUTHAMPTON DE LA PREMIER
VIDEOS Y NOTICIAS DEL TOTTENHAM VS. SOUTHAMPTON DE LA PREMIER
Your first #SaintsFC line-up of 2022/23 👊 pic.twitter.com/BG7lL0Z952— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 6, 2022
Our first team of 22/23 ✊ pic.twitter.com/hk8oxGuPm3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2022