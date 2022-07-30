El resumen del Nottingham Forest vs. Valencia, amistoso de pretemporada 2022: vídeo, goles y estadísticas

Al equipo de Gattuso le quedan tres pruebas antes de debutar en LaLiga.

Antes de su debut en LaLiga, al Valencia le quedan por disputar tres amistosos. Y el primero es este sábado frente al Nottingham Forest, uno de los equipos históricos de Inglaterra, que regresa esta temporada a la Premier League. Se miden en el Meadow Lane Stadium.

Luego, el 3 de agosto, el conjunto Che se enfrentará contra el Castellón; y el 6 de agosto, en el Trofeo Naranja, lo hará frente al Atalanta.

¡¡EMPIEZA EL PARTIDO!!

LA ALINEACIÓN DEL NOTTINGHAM FOREST

¡ASÍ SALE EL VALENCIA!