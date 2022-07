El resumen del Inglaterra vs. Austria de la Eurocopa femenina 2022: vídeo, goles, alineaciones, minuto a minuto, estadísticas y ruedas de prensa

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🇦🇹



🔢 Here's how England and Austria line-up for the big opener!



Who are you excited to see in action at Old Trafford? ✨#WEURO2022