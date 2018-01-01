Marcadores en directo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cuántos hat-trick, póker y repóker llevan Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi

Última actualización
Getty
El jugador portugués de la Juventus está levemente por delante del argentino del Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi son los dos grandes anotadores en la actualidad del fútbol mundial. Por ello en Goal hemos recopilado el número de hat-tricks -3 goles en un mismo partido-, póker -4 goles en un mismo partido- y repókeres -cinco goles en un mismo partido- que llevan los dos colosos tanto en sus clubes como en sus respectivas selecciones.

Actualizado a: 16 de diciembre de 2018

Último dato añadido: Hat-trick de Messi ante el Levante, por LaLiga.

DATOS EN LaLiga :

LALIGA Hat-tricks Póker Repóker
MESSI 27 4 0
RONALDO 29 5 2

LIONEL MESSI 31 partidos con más de tres goles marcados en LaLiga frente a los 35 de CRISTIANO RONALDO, que ahora se estrena en la Serie A.

Datos en SERIE A

SERIE A Hat-tricks Póker Repóker
RONALDO 0 0 0

Messi Ronaldo Madrid Barcelona 120316

Datos en la CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

  Hat-tricks Póker Repóker
MESSI 8 1 1
RONALDO 7 1 -

Datos en TODAS LAS COMPETICIONES :

LIONEL MESSI

MESSI | TOTAL: 48 Hat-tricks Póker Repóker
BARCELONA 36 5 1
ARGENTINA 6 0 0

CRISTIANO RONALDO

RONALDO | TOTAL: 50 Hat-tricks Póker Repóker
JUVENTUS 0 0 0
REAL MADRID 37 6 2
PORTUGAL 4 1 0

 

