Así celebran la navidad en el mundo del fútbol
Buena parte del mundo celebra estos días la Navidad y el fútbol y los futbolistas no son ajenos a esta circunstancia y muchos han utilizado las redes sociales para enviar un mensaje a sus fans en unos días tan señalados.
Merry Christmas 🎄😀 #xmas #2018 #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/2xQZwiyto7 — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) 24 de diciembre de 2018
GABRIEL JESUS
PATRICE EVRA
Christmas 🎄 speech day🙏🏼 Seriously guys what a crazy year!!! 🙈I just would like to thanks everyone for #sharing #love #happiness #craziness with mr I love this game ahahah and don’t be jealous even you my #queen 👑 I just wanna share 😉 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #merrychristmas #positivevibes #positiveenergy #motivation
ANDREA PIRLO