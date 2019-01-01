Qué mexicanos han jugado la Europa League en la historia

Marcadores en directo
Son 28 los jugadores mexicanos que en la historia han disputado la competición europea.

La UEFA Europa League es considerada como la segunda competición más importante a nivel de clubes en el Viejo Continente. En ella, ha desfilado un importante número de jugadores mexicanos, quienes han dejado México para cumplir el sueño europeo. 

El último de ellos fue Diego Lainezquien debutó y anotó este miércoles frente al Stade Rennes en partido de ida de los dieciseisavos de final de la Europa League 2018-2019. 

Aunque entró de cambio, el canterano del Club América evitó un catastrófico descalabro, que a la postre pudiera haber derivado en una futura eliminación del equipo dirigido por Quique Setién. 

En Goal presentamos un recuento de los jugadores mexicanos que han sido parte del torneo. Destaca que Hugo Sánchez y Nery Castillo han sido los únicos nacionales que han alzado el título.

DIEGO LAINEZ

Diego Lainez Betis 140219

EQUIPOS: Real Betis de España

TEMPORADAS: 2018-2019

GOLES: 1

CARLOS SALCEDO

Carlos Salcedo Fiorentina

EQUIPOS: Fiorentina de Italia

TEMPORADAS: 2016-2017

GOLES: 0

ALAN PULIDO

Alan Pulido Olympiacos 170816

EQUIPOS: Olympiakos de Grecia

TEMPORADAS: 2015-2016 y 2016-2017

GOLES: 0

MIGUEL LAYÚN

Miguel Layún Villarreal

EQUIPOS: Porto y Villarreal

TEMPORADAS: 2015-2016 y 2018-2019

GOLES: 0

CARLOS VELA

Carlos Vela Selección Mexicana 2018

EQUIPOS: Real Sociedad

TEMPORADAS: 2014-2015 y 2017-2018

GOLES: 0

JONATHAN DOS SANTOS

Jonathan Dos Santos Selección Mexicana

EQUIPOS: Villarreal

TEMPORADAS: 2014-2015, 2015-2016 y 2016-2017

GOLES: 2

HÉCTOR HERRERA

Hector Herrera Porto

EQUIPOS: Porto

TEMPORADAS: 2013-2014 y 2015-2016

GOLES: 0

DIEGO REYES

Diego Reyes Selección mexicana 290119

EQUIPOS: Porto y Fenerbahce

TEMPORADAS: 2013-2014 y 2018-2019

GOLES: 0

JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ

Chicharito Selección mexicana

EQUIPOS: Bayer Leverkusen y Manchester United

TEMPORADAS: 2010-2011 y 2015-2016

GOLES: 2

HÉCTOR MORENO

Héctor Moreno Real Sociedad 211118

EQUIPOS: AZ Alkmaar y Real Sociedad

TEMPORADAS: 2010-2011 y 2017-2018

GOLES: 0

FRANCISCO JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Maza Rodríguez

EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven y Stuttgart

TEMPORADAS: 2009-2010, 2010-2011 y 2012-2013

GOLES: 0

GIOVANI DOS SANTOS

Giovani dos Santos 070219

EQUIPOS: Tottenham, Galatasaray y Villarreal

TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2011-2012 y 2014-2015

GOLES: 6

RICARDO OSORIO

Ricardo Osorio

EQUIPOS: Stuttgart

TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009

GOLES: 0

PAVEL PARDO

Pavel Pardo

EQUIPOS: Stuttgart

TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009

GOLES: 0

OMAR BRAVO

omar Bravo

EQUIPOS: Deportivo La Coruña

TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009

GOLES: 0

ANDRÉS GUARDADO

Andrés Guardado

EQUIPOS: Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, PSV, Real Betis

TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009, 2013-2014, 2014-2015 y 2018-2019

GOLES: 1

CARLOS SALCIDO

Carlos Salcido PSV

EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven

TEMPORADAS: 2007-2008 y 2009-2010

GOLES: 0

GUILLERMO FRANCO

Guillermo Franco

EQUIPOS: Villarreal

TEMPORADAS: 2007-2008

GOLES: 1

NERY CASTILLO

Nery Castillo Champions League

EQUIPOS: Olympiacos y Aris Saloniki.

TEMPORADAS: 2004-2005, 2008-2009 y 2011-2012

GOLES: 0

JARED BORGETTI

Jared Borgetti

EQUIPOS: Bolton Wanderers

TEMPORADAS: 2006-2007

GOLES: 2

RAFAEL MÁRQUEZ

Rafa Márquez, Barcleona, Champions, 16/10/2008

EQUIPOS: Mónaco y Barcelona. 

TEMPORADAS: 1999-2000 y 2003-2004

GOLES: 0

LUIS GARCÍA

Luis García, México, 010716

EQUIPOS: Atlético de Madrid

TEMPORADAS: 1993-1994

GOLES: 2

MANUEL NEGRETE

Manuel Negrete Sporting

EQUIPOS: Sporting de Lisboa

TEMPORADAS: 1986-1987

GOLES: 2

HUGO SÁNCHEZ

Hugo Sánchez Real Madrid

EQUIPOS: Real Madrid

TEMPORADAS: 1986-1987

HIRVING LOZANO

Hirving Lozano Utrecht PSV

EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven

TEMPORADAS: 2017-2018

GOLES: 0

EFRAÍN JUÁREZ

Efraín Juárez Celtic

EQUIPOS: Celtic

TEMPORADAS: 2010

GOLES: 1

CÉSAR ROMERO

César Romero Alashkert de Armenia

EQUIPOS: Alashkert de Armenia

TEMPORADAS: 2018

GOLES: 0

 

