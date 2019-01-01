Premier League 2019-20 football on Spain TV & how to live stream DAZN

We bring you everything you need to know to watch de English football.

With teams such as , , and involved, the Premier League is one of the most popular and exciting divisions to watch in football.

Some of the best players on the planet are on display each week, including Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba, so viewers are spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding which games to tune in to on television.

Indeed, top class talent is littered across teams in the division and it's not just the traditional top six who serve up entertaining games.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Premier League games in Spain and where you can stream matches live online.

Since the season 2019-2020, DAZN will be the only reference for Premier League in Spain. It means that no other media has the rights of it.

DAZN will stream live the most important games of every matchday, while some of them will be available on platform but won't be live.

How to watch DAZN? Very easy: just go their official website, create your user, login and that's it! How much is it? DAZN cost 9,99 euros a month or 99,99 a year.

OPTION 1: SMART TV

-Access the Smart Hub of your TV.

-Use the application search tool and type DAZN in the search engine.

-Download the DAZN application on your television.

OPTION 2: HDM1

OPTION 3: DONGLE

The HDM1 cable has two sources: one is connected to the TV. The other, to a computer. The image is transmitted directly from the laptop to the TV screen (in TV mode, you must choose the "HDM1" option). And to move from mobile to TV? One more step is needed. In that case, you have to incorporate a device that 'connects' the TV and mobile. The technical name is active MHL cable. On the one hand it connects to the USB port of the mobile and on the other to the HDMI of the TV. It is called active because it has a third USB connector that goes to power (for example, a USB charger or a USB port on the TV).An HDMI Dongle for television is nothing more than a small device that adds certain types of functionalities to these devices, as the name suggests it will be connected via HDMI even if you need another power cable that is usually a USB. In this case, the best known option is Chromecast, the brand that Google developed. The device turns any TV on the market into Smart. The Chromecast works quite easily. To start using it, you have to connect it to the HDMI port of the TV and link it to the WiFi network of our house, and then download the application that allows you to use it. To use it, connect one end of the USB power cable to the Chromecast and the other to the power supply. For best performance, use the USB power cable and power adapter included in the box. B: Connect the Chromecast to any available HDMI input on the TV.