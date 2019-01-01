Marcadores en directo
Copa FA

Manchester United vs. Reading: a qué hora es, alineación, día y cómo verlo

Última actualización
Comentarios()
Getty
El conjunto de Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quiere seguir con el pleno de victorias.

Manchester United recibe al Reading en el marco de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup. Los 'Diablos Rojos' llegan a este partido en Old Trafford bastante motivados por el último triunfo ante Newcastle -cuarta victoria en fila con Ole Gunnar Solksjaer en el banquillo- que les permitió ubicarse a solo tres unidades del Arsenal en la Premier League. Retorna Alexis Sánchez al once estelar tras dos meses

AQUÍ PODRÁS SEGUIR EL PARTIDO EN VIVO

EQUIPOS CONFIRMADOS

CÓMO VERLO POR TV

El juego se disputará este sábado 5 de enero en Old Trafford a las 13:30 de España, 9:30 de Argentina y Chile, 7:30 de Colombia y 6:30 de México). La transmisión en Latinoamérica estará a cargo de MUTV; en España será a través de MUTV y bet365. Ninguna señal compró los derechos de transmisión.

Próximo artículo:
Cómo ver la FA Cup en España en vivo y directo: streaming y online
Próximo artículo:
Valverde no cierra la puerta a más fichajes: "El Barcelona siempre está abierto a mejorar"
Próximo artículo:
Simeone: "Hasta que no termine el mercado, no estaremos tranquilos"
Próximo artículo:
Valverde y su futuro en el Barcelona: "A final de temporada debemos decidir seguir o no"
Próximo artículo:
Cómo ver Manchester United vs. Reading en vivo: por internet y TV
Cerrar