Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Osasuna de LaLiga 2023-2024: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

Continúa la temporada de Primera División para el Real Madrid Club de Futbol. Los Merengues reciben al Osasuna en la novena fecha de Liga, en un partido al que los de Carlo Ancelotti llegan con incógnitas por las diferentes ausencias.
El Real Madrid necesita cubrir ausencias
A un día del partido, el Real Madrid cuenta con cuatro diferentes ausencias, por temas de lesiones y suspensión. Tanto Alaba como Militao, Guler y Nacho no podrán ser partícipes del partido, por lo que Carlo Ancelotti debe definir su alineación para afrontar tan importante compromiso donde aspiran al liderato.
Por ello, Carletto deberá cubrirlas con canteranos, o bien, retrasar jugadores como el caso de Tchouamení pues el entrenador se encuentra en busca de su central.
EL HISTORIAL DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
POSIBLES ALINEACIONES DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo y Vinicius
Osasuna (1-4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Rubén Peña, Alejandro Catena, David García, Juan Cruz Álvaro Armada; Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Iker Muñoz; Enrique Barja, José Arnáiz y Ante Budimir.
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
PARTIDO
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
FECHA
Sábado, 7 de octubre de 2023
ESTADIO
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
HORA
16:15
LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
REAL MADRID
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
Thibaut Courtois: Rotura de lig. cruzado anterior
Éder Militao: Rotura de lig. cruzado anterior
David Alaba: Lesión en el aductor
Arda Guler: Lesión en el recto anterior
Nacho: Roja directa
OSASUNA
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
Unai García: Molestias en la rodilla
Moi Gómez: Microrrotura en el cuádriceps
HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|España
DAZN LaLiga (M53)
16:15
|Sudamérica
Star+
ARG: 11:15
|México
SKY Sports
08:15
Últimos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Girona 0-3 Real Madrid
LaLiga
30/09/2023
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League
03/10/2023
Próximos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
LaLiga
07/10/2023
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
LaLiga
21/10/2023