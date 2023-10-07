Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Osasuna de LaLiga 2023-2024: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

GOAL
Real Madrid vs OsasunaReal MadridOsasunaLaLiga

Los merengues reciben al conjunto rojillo con las ausencias de Alaba, Courtois, Militao, Guler y Nacho.

Continúa la temporada de Primera División para el Real Madrid Club de Futbol. Los Merengues reciben al Osasuna en la novena fecha de Liga, en un partido al que los de Carlo Ancelotti llegan con incógnitas por las diferentes ausencias.

SIGUE EN DIRECTO TODO SOBRE EL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA DE PRIMERA PULSANDO AQUÍ

El Real Madrid necesita cubrir ausencias

A un día del partido, el Real Madrid cuenta con cuatro diferentes ausencias, por temas de lesiones y suspensión. Tanto Alaba como Militao, Guler y Nacho no podrán ser partícipes del partido, por lo que Carlo Ancelotti debe definir su alineación para afrontar tan importante compromiso donde aspiran al liderato.

Por ello, Carletto deberá cubrirlas con canteranos, o bien, retrasar jugadores como el caso de Tchouamení pues el entrenador se encuentra en busca de su central.

EL HISTORIAL DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

POSIBLES ALINEACIONES DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo y Vinicius

Próximo partido

Osasuna (1-4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Rubén Peña, Alejandro Catena, David García, Juan Cruz Álvaro Armada; Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Iker Muñoz; Enrique Barja, José Arnáiz y Ante Budimir.

CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

PARTIDO

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

FECHA

Sábado, 7 de octubre de 2023

ESTADIO

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

HORA

16:15

LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

 LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

REAL MADRID

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

Thibaut Courtois: Rotura de lig. cruzado anterior

Éder Militao: Rotura de lig. cruzado anterior

David Alaba: Lesión en el aductor

Arda Guler: Lesión en el recto anterior

Nacho: Roja directa

OSASUNA

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

Unai García: Molestias en la rodilla

Moi Gómez: Microrrotura en el cuádriceps
Johan Mojica:
Lesión en el bíceps femoral

HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS. OSASUNA

ZONA CANAL HORARIO
España

DAZN LaLiga (M53)
DAZN LaLiga 2 (M172)
DAZN
LaLiga TV (Bar)
LaLiga TV M2 (Bar)

16:15

Sudamérica

Star+
ESPN

ARG: 11:15
CHI: 10:15
COL: 09:15

México

SKY Sports

08:15

Últimos partidos del Real Madrid

PARTIDO

COMPETICIÓN

FECHA

Girona 0-3 Real Madrid

LaLiga

30/09/2023

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League

03/10/2023

Próximos partidos del Real Madrid

PARTIDO

COMPETICIÓN

FECHA

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

LaLiga

07/10/2023

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

LaLiga

21/10/2023

Selección del editor