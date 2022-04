James Rodríguez habría comunicado al Al Rayyan su deseo de irse

🚨 EXCL. James Rodríguez (30) will no longer play in #AlRayyan. Colombian has already communicated his desire to leave and Jorge Mendes is working on it



👀 His wish is to return to Europe, with a salary reduction. Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and Turkey 🇹🇷 have inquired about the situation pic.twitter.com/hJVKbELPtU