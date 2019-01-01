Liverpool

How to watch Liverpool games LIVE in Spain: streaming via DAZN

The Reds pushed Manchester City right to the final game of the season last term and will be determined to go one step further this time around.

Liverpool return to the Premier League in 2019-20 as European champions and will be on a mission to claim the English crown after narrowly missing out last season.

LIVE! PREMIER LEAGUE VIA DAZN SPAIN

Since the season 2019-2020, DAZN will be the only reference for Premier League in Spain. It means that no other media has the rights of it. 

DAZN will stream live the most important games of every matchday, while some of them will be available on platform but won't be live. 

How to watch DAZN? Very easy: just go their official website, create your user, login and that's it! How much is it? DAZN cost 9,99 euros a month or 99,99 a year.

The Reds get their campaign under way in front of their own fans with a Friday evening encounter against recently promoted Norwich City at Anfield to raise the curtain for the league. A clash away to Southampton follows, with Arsenal at home in gameweek three.

They head to Old Trafford on October 19 for their first derby of the season against Manchester United, with a re-run of the Champions League final against Tottenham to come the week after. Klopp's side lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield on November 9.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place at Anfield on December 4, with Everton hosting the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14, 2020.

Liverpool's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 fixtures (local time)

Date Time Match
09/08/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
17/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
24/08/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
31/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
14/09/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
21/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
28/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool
05/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
19/10/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
26/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
02/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
09/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
23/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
30/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
04/12/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Everton
07/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
14/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
21/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
26/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
28/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
01/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
11/01/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
18/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
21/01/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
01/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
08/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
22/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
29/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
07/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/03/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
21/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
04/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
11/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
18/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
25/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
02/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
09/05/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
17/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

