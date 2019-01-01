Arsenal

How to watch Arsenal games LIVE in Spain: streaming via DAZN

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season and Unai Emery is under pressure to secure a top-four finish.

Arsenal finished outside the top four in the Premier League for the third year in succession last season, coming fifth, and they will be eager to bring an end to that habit in 2019-20.

LIVE! PREMIER LEAGUE VIA DAZN SPAIN

Unai Emery led the north London club to the final of the Europa League last term and they will take part in that competition once more this season, but the emphasis undoubtedly will be on improving in the league.

Emery’s team will begin their season with a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11, with a 2pm BST/9am ET kick-off.

The Gunners have a couple of big games in the opening month of the season as they will travel to Liverpool and host the first north London derby of the campaign against Tottenham before August is over.

Since the season 2019-2020, DAZN will be the only reference for Premier League in Spain. It means that no other media has the rights of it. 

DAZN will stream live the most important games of every matchday, while some of them will be available on platform but won't be live. 

How to watch DAZN? Very easy: just go their official website, create your user, login and that's it! How much is it? DAZN cost 9,99 euros a month or 99,99 a year.

Arsenal will also head to Manchester United before September concludes, while champions Manchester City will visit the Emirates in December.

Boxing Day sees Arsenal travel to Bournemouth and, two days later, they will tackle Chelsea, with the return less than a month later.

The second north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for the end of April and Arsenal will finish the season at home to Watford on May 17.

The Gunners' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 fixtures (local time)

Date Time Match
11/08/2019 14:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
17/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
24/08/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
31/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
14/09/2019 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
21/09/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
28/09/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
05/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
26/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
02/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
09/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
23/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
30/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
03/12/2019 19:45 Arsenal v Brighton
07/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
14/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
26/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
28/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
01/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
11/01/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
22/01/2020 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
01/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
08/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
22/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
29/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
07/03/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
14/03/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
21/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
04/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
11/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
18/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
25/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
02/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
09/05/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
17/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

