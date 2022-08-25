Grupo del Real Madrid en la Champions League 2022-2023: Grupo F con Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk y Celtic Glasgow, rivales, fechas, calendario partidos, horarios, resultados, clasificación y TV

El Real Madrid defiende al 'Orejona' tras conquistar la 14ª en París.

El campeón quiere volver a serlo. El Real Madrid quiere seguir siendo el rey de Europa y ya conoce la hoja de ruta para intentar conquistar la que sería la décimoquinta Copa de Europa.

Los rivales del Real Madrid Madrid en el Grupo F

  • RB Leipzig
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Celtic Glasgow

Grupo del Real Madrid en la Champions League 2022-2023: Grupo F con Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk y Celtic Glasgow, rivales, fechas, calendario partidos, horarios, resultados, clasificación y TV

FECHAHORAPARTIDOS Y RESULTADOS
6/7 de septiembre21:00
13/14 de septiembre21:00
4/5 de octubre21:00
11/12 de octubre21:00
25/26 de octubre21:00

1/2 de noviembre21:00 

Clasificación del Grupo F

PosEquipoPJPGPEPPDGPT
1Real Madrid000000
2

Leipzig

000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk000000
4

Celtic Glasgow

000000