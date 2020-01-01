Fútbol por TV esta semana: partidos para mirar en vivo hoy, mañana y el fin de semana

Con las ligas europeas de regreso, un repaso para admirar una buena cantidad de partidos de alta calidad.

El fútbol nunca para, si sacamos del camino al coronavirus que paralizó al mundo. Sea la Premier League, , la o la (a la espera de que vuelvan los torneos locales de latinoamérica y la ), siempre hay una forma de disfrutar de acción en la TV.

Aquí está el calendario más completo de los partidos transmitidos en latinoamérica hoy, mañana y hasta el fin de semana en canales como DIRECTV Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN y más.

*Los horarios pertenecen a (-1 ; -2 y ; +5 en )

**El fútbol en vivo fue golpeado por el coronavirus, pero todas las actualizaciones aparecerán aquí**

Martes 23

El partido más importante es el de ante Athletic, con la idea de recuperar la punta de LaLiga, además de Atlético Madrid ante .

En la Premier League, va ante en un derby de Londres,

Hora Partido Canal 14:00 vs Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS 14:30 Spal vs. Argentina: ESPN 14:30 Levante vs Atletico Madrid Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS 14:30 vs Deportivo La Coruna Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS 15:15 vs. Santa Clara Argentina: ESPN 3 14:30 Elche vs Deportivo La Coruna Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS 14:30 Hellas Verona vs. Argentina: ESPN 16:15 Tottenham vs West Ham Argentina: ESPN 16:45 vs Argentina: Fox Sports 2 16:45 vs Argentina: Fox Sports 16:45 Sporting Gijón vs. Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS 17:00 Barcelona vs Argentina: ESPN 2 17:15 Porto vs Boavista Argentina: Fox Sports 3

Miércoles 24 de junio

En la Premier League, se destaca el duelo entre vs. por acercarse a los puestos de arriba, así como el encuentro en el que recibirá a . En LaLiga, buscará defender su liderazgo contra .

HORA Partido Canal 14:00 Newcastle vs. Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports 14:00 vs Bournemouth Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports 2 14:30 Inter vs. Argentina: DIRECTV Sports 14:00 Manchester United vs Sheffield United Argentina: ESPN2 14:30 vs Vigo Argentina: DIRECTV Sports 14:30 Alaves vs Argentina: ESPN3 6:30pm vs Mirandes 6:30pm vs Cadiz 14:30 vs Argentina: DIRECTV Sports 7:30pm Odd vs Valerenga 7:30pm Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Legia Warsaw 16:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Argentina: ESPN2 16:45 vs Argentina: ESPN 16:45 vs Argentina: Fox Sports 8:45pm Ponferradina vs Racing Santander 8:45pm vs 17:00 Real Madrid vs Mallorca Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Thursday June 25

visit Stamford Bridge to take on in the Premier League's evening clash, with playing in the earlier kick-off.

Time Match TV channel 5pm Sarpsborg 08 vs Stromsgodset Eurosport 1 6pm Southampton vs Arsenal Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event 6pm vs Sky One / Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Premier League / Pick 6pm Slask Wroclaw vs Cracovia Kracow Premier Sports 1 6:30pm vs La Liga TV 6:30pm vs Sporting Gijon La Liga YouTube 6:30pm Almeria vs Alcocorn La Liga YouTube 7:30pm Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Eurosport 1 8:15pm Chelsea vs Manchester City BT Sport 1 8:45pm Real Oviedo vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube 9pm Real vs FreeSports / La Liga TV

Friday June 26

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be in live action on Friday night as play Lecce on Premier Sports.

Time Match TV channel 4pm Akhmat Grozny vs PFC Sochi Russian Premier Liga YouTube 6:30pm Zenit vs Krylya Sovetov Russian Premier Liga YouTube 7pm vs Konyaspor BT Sport 1 7:15pm Belenenses vs Sporting FreeSports 7:45pm vs Sky Sports Football / Main Event 8:45pm Juventus vs Lecce Premier Sports 1 9pm vs Real La Liga TV

Saturday June 27

BBC One will have Manchester United versus free-to-air on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will also see a full spread of matches on TV, including vs Bayern Munich and vs .

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in the early afternoon game on La Liga TV.

Time Match TV channel 12 noon Orenburg vs Krasnodar Russian Premier Liga YouTube 12:30pm Aston Villa vs Wolves BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 12:30pm vs Sky Sports Football 1pm Athletic Club vs Mallorca La Liga TV 2:30pm Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich BT Sport 2 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim BT Sport 3 2:30pm vs Herth Berlin BT Sport ESPN 2:30pm vs BT Sport Extra 2:30pm Union Berlin vs BT Sport Extra 2:30pm vs Paderborn BT Sport Extra 2:30pm vs BT Sport Extra 2:30pm vs BT Sport Extra 2:30pm Spartak Moscow vs Ula Russian Premier Liga YouTube 3pm vs Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Premier League 3:30pm Rubin Kazan vs Lokomotiv Moscow Russian Premier Liga YouTube 4pm Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga TV 4pm Deportivo La Coruna vs Ponferradina La Liga YouTube 4:15pm Brescia vs Genoa Premier Sports 1 4:30pm Legia Warsaw vs Piast Gliwice FreeSports 5pm Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Russian Premier Liga YouTube 5:30pm Norwich City vs Manchester United BBC One / BBC iPlayer 6pm Rostov vs Arsenal Tula Russian Premier Liga YouTube 6:30pm Cagliari vs Torino Premier Sports 1 6:30pm Osasuna vs Leganes La Liga TV 6:30pm Cadiz vs Tenerife La Liga YouTube 6:30pm Las Palmas vs Elche La Liga YouTube 7pm Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu BT Sport 1 8:45pm Lazio vs Premier Sports 1 8:45pm Racing Santander vs Albacete La Liga YouTube 9pm Atletico Madrid vs Alaves La Liga TV

Sunday June 28

Sunday is packed full of intriguing matches to watch live on TV, such as Sheffield United vs Arsenal and Leicester City vs Chelsea , both of which are on BT Sport.

play Roma on Premier Sports 1 later in the afternoon and on BBC One, free-to-air, take on Manchester City .

Late in the evening, Real Madrid visit Catalunya to play Espanyol live on La Liga TV.