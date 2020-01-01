Fútbol por TV esta semana: partidos para mirar en vivo hoy, mañana y el fin de semana
El fútbol nunca para, si sacamos del camino al coronavirus que paralizó al mundo. Sea la Premier League, LaLiga, la Serie A o la Champions League (a la espera de que vuelvan los torneos locales de latinoamérica y la Copa Libertadores), siempre hay una forma de disfrutar de acción en la TV.
Aquí está el calendario más completo de los partidos transmitidos en latinoamérica hoy, mañana y hasta el fin de semana en canales como DIRECTV Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN y más.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.
*Los horarios pertenecen a Argentina (-1 Chile; -2 Colombia y México; +5 en España)
**El fútbol en vivo fue golpeado por el coronavirus, pero todas las actualizaciones aparecerán aquí**
Martes 23
El partido más importante es el de Barcelona ante Athletic, con la idea de recuperar la punta de LaLiga, además de Atlético Madrid ante Levante.
En la Premier League, Tottenham va ante West Ham en un derby de Londres,
|Hora
|Partido
|Canal
|14:00
|Leicester City vs Brighton
|Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
|14:30
|Spal vs. Cagliari
|Argentina: ESPN
|14:30
|Levante vs Atletico Madrid
|Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
|14:30
|Elche vs Deportivo La Coruna
|Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
15:15
|Benfica vs. Santa Clara
|Argentina: ESPN 3
|14:30
|Elche vs Deportivo La Coruna
|14:30
|Hellas Verona vs. Napoli
|Argentina: ESPN
|16:15
|Tottenham vs West Ham
|Argentina: ESPN
|16:45
|Torino vs Udinese
|Argentina: Fox Sports 2
|16:45
|Genoa vs Parma
|Argentina: Fox Sports
|16:45
|Sporting Gijón vs. Oviedo
|Argentina: DIRECTV SPORTS
|17:00
|Barcelona vs Athletic Club
|Argentina: ESPN 2
|17:15
|Porto vs Boavista
|Argentina: Fox Sports 3
Miércoles 24 de junio
En la Premier League, se destaca el duelo entre Manchester United vs. Sheffield United por acercarse a los puestos de arriba, así como el encuentro en el que Liverpool recibirá a Crystal Palace. En LaLiga, Real Madrid buscará defender su liderazgo contra Mallorca.
|HORA
|Partido
|Canal
|14:00
|Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
|Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports
|14:00
|Wolves vs Bournemouth
|Argentina: DIRECTV Sports / Fox Sports 2
|14:30
|Inter vs. Sassuolo
|Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
|14:00
|Manchester United vs Sheffield United
|Argentina: ESPN2
|14:30
|Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
|Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
|14:30
|Alaves vs Osasuna
|Argentina: ESPN3
|16:15
|Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
|Argentina: ESPN2
|16:45
|Atalanta vs Lazio
|Argentina: ESPN
|16:45
|Roma vs Sampdoria
|Argentina: Fox Sports
|17:00
|Real Madrid vs Mallorca
|Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
Thursday June 25
Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League's evening clash, with Arsenal playing Southampton in the earlier kick-off.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5pm
|Sarpsborg 08 vs Stromsgodset
|Eurosport 1
|6pm
|Southampton vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|6pm
|Burnley vs Watford
|Sky One / Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Premier League / Pick
|6pm
|Slask Wroclaw vs Cracovia Kracow
|Premier Sports 1
|6:30pm
|Eibar vs Valencia
|La Liga TV
|6:30pm
|Rayo Vallecano vs Sporting Gijon
|La Liga YouTube
|6:30pm
|Almeria vs Alcocorn
|La Liga YouTube
|7:30pm
|Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt
|Eurosport 1
|8:15pm
|Chelsea vs Manchester City
|BT Sport 1
|8:45pm
|Real Oviedo vs Fuenlabrada
|La Liga YouTube
|9pm
|Real Betis vs Espanyol
|FreeSports / La Liga TV
Friday June 26
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be in live action on Friday night as Juventus play Lecce on Premier Sports.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|4pm
|Akhmat Grozny vs PFC Sochi
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|6:30pm
|Zenit vs Krylya Sovetov
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|7pm
|Besiktas vs Konyaspor
|BT Sport 1
|7:15pm
|Belenenses vs Sporting
|FreeSports
|7:45pm
|Brentford vs West Brom
|Sky Sports Football / Main Event
|8:45pm
|Juventus vs Lecce
|Premier Sports 1
|9pm
|Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
|La Liga TV
Saturday June 27
BBC One will have Manchester United versus Norwich City free-to-air on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday will also see a full spread of Bundesliga matches on TV, including Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim .
Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in the early afternoon game on La Liga TV.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12 noon
|Orenburg vs Krasnodar
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|12:30pm
|Aston Villa vs Wolves
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra
|12:30pm
|Preston North End vs Cardiff City
|Sky Sports Football
|1pm
|Athletic Club vs Mallorca
|La Liga TV
|2:30pm
|Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport 2
|2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim
|BT Sport 3
|2:30pm
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Herth Berlin
|BT Sport ESPN
|2:30pm
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz
|BT Sport Extra
|2:30pm
|Union Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|BT Sport Extra
|2:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn
|BT Sport Extra
|2:30pm
|Augsburg vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport Extra
|2:30pm
|Freiburg vs Schalke
|BT Sport Extra
|2:30pm
|Spartak Moscow vs Ula
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|3pm
|Leeds United vs Fulham
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Premier League
|3:30pm
|Rubin Kazan vs Lokomotiv Moscow
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|4pm
|Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
|La Liga TV
|4pm
|Deportivo La Coruna vs Ponferradina
|La Liga YouTube
|4:15pm
|Brescia vs Genoa
|Premier Sports 1
|4:30pm
|Legia Warsaw vs Piast Gliwice
|FreeSports
|5pm
|Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|5:30pm
|Norwich City vs Manchester United
|BBC One / BBC iPlayer
|6pm
|Rostov vs Arsenal Tula
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|6:30pm
|Cagliari vs Torino
|Premier Sports 1
|6:30pm
|Osasuna vs Leganes
|La Liga TV
|6:30pm
|Cadiz vs Tenerife
|La Liga YouTube
|6:30pm
|Las Palmas vs Elche
|La Liga YouTube
|7pm
|Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu
|BT Sport 1
|8:45pm
|Lazio vs Fiorentina
|Premier Sports 1
|8:45pm
|Racing Santander vs Albacete
|La Liga YouTube
|9pm
|Atletico Madrid vs Alaves
|La Liga TV
Sunday June 28
Sunday is packed full of intriguing matches to watch live on TV, such as Sheffield United vs Arsenal and Leicester City vs Chelsea , both of which are on BT Sport.
AC Milan play Roma on Premier Sports 1 later in the afternoon and on BBC One, free-to-air, Newcastle United take on Manchester City .
Late in the evening, Real Madrid visit Catalunya to play Espanyol live on La Liga TV.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12 noon
|Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|1pm
|Sheffield United vs Arsenal
|BT Sport 1
|1pm
|Levante vs Real Betis
|La Liga TV
|2:15pm
|Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|2:30pm
|Arminia Bielefeld vs Heidenheim
|BT Sport 2
|2:30pm
|Stuttgart vs Darmstadt
|BT Sport 3
|2:30pm
|Ural vs Tambov
|Russian Premier Liga YouTube
|4pm
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|BT Sport 1
|4pm
|Villarreal vs Valencia
|La Liga TV
|4pm
|Sporting Gijon vs Lugo
|La Liga YouTube
|4pm
|Mirandes vs Almeria
|La Liga YouTube
|4:15pm
|AC Milan vs Roma
|Premier Sports 1
|4:30pm
|Watford vs Southampton
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event
|4:30pm
|Slask Wroclaw vs Lech Poznan
|FreeSports
|6:30pm
|Newcastle United vs Manchester City
|BBC One / BBC iPlayer
|6:30pm
|Napoli vs SPAL
|Premier Sports 1
|6:30pm
|Udinese vs Atalanta
|Premier Sports 2
|6:30pm
|Granada vs Eibar
|La Liga TV
|6:30pm
|Numancia vs Real Oviedo
|La Liga YouTube
|6:30pm
|Malaga vs Girona
|La Liga YouTube
|7pm
|Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray
|BT Sport 1
|8:45pm
|Parma vs Inter
|Premier Sports 1
|8:45pm
|Fuenlabrada vs Extremadura
|La Liga YouTube
|9pm
|Espanyol vs Real Madrid
|La Liga TV